A week after going down to the wire for a SCAC West title, Toppenish and Zillah both punched their tickets to the 1A state tournament with comfortable crossover wins.
The Wildcats knocked off College Place 56-13 to extend their 2021 win streak to 15 games and break a playoff drought that went all the way back to 1997. Zillah took down SCAC East No. 2 seed Connell 24-7, keeping the Eagles from reaching state for the first time since 2012.
Zillah scored twice before even picking up a first down thanks to a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jon VanCleave to Jared Nunes and Ivan Torres' 20-yard interception return. Brayden Flood capped off a dominant first quarter with a short run to give the Leopards a 21-0 lead.
A 34-point first half propelled Toppenish and Jason Grant added a 90-yard punt return touchdown after halftime for the Wildcats. They haven't given up more than 14 points all season.
Luke Bergeson and Avery Ellis scored three touchdowns each as top-ranked and unbeaten Royal looked the part with a 55-0 victory over Naches Valley, the West's No. 3 seed. The Rangers finished 5-4.
In the CWAC, Ellensburg ended its season with a 29-9 win at Grandview.
