Both defending champions will need to overcome some significant obstacles to return to Saturday’s 1A championship games at the SunDome.
But even if their paths look a little more difficult this season, Zillah’s boys and La Salle’s girls remain serious contenders for the ultimate prize. Leopards coach Mario Mengarelli and La Salle’s Alyssa Goins both bring rosters loaded with talent and an uptempo style well-suited for tournament play as they seek their third state titles since taking over at their respective programs.
The Lightning already earned their quarterfinal spot by beating No. 4 seed Freeman 55-32 last Friday and should be solid favorites against No. 6 King’s or No. 14 Montesano before a likely semifinal rematch with No. 1 Cashmere. An overtime loss to hot-shooting Lynden Christian on Saturday complicated things for the Leopards, who must win four games in four days starting with a 9 a.m. tipoff on Wednesday against King’s, which beat Lynden Christian 69-57 in district play.
“We regrouped and we’re ready to battle,” Mengarelli said. “I told the guys, we run a lot, so we’ve earned the right to have this opportunity.”
Big men Sebastian Godina and Weston Ide face a tough assignment in Kings forward Tyler Linhardt, a 6-foot-7 forward who already holds scholarship offers from Boise State and Eastern Washington. Mengarelli said freshman forward Luke Navarre could play some valuable minutes as well off of the Zillah bench, which could be critical to the team’s success.
Goins expects La Salle’s reserves to play a critical role as well, noting seniors Elle Lancaster, Lilly Lancaster and Tahlia Klebaum have all stepped up since Rylee Goins went down with a season-ending injury. Starting guards Leah Ashby and Gillian Martin keep improving and taking some of the scoring load off of Trista Hull, who showed why she’s the focal point of this team by putting up 26 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and three steals against Freeman.
“I think definitely the guards have done a really good job of recognizing when she’s open, when she’s being double-teamed,” Goins said. “I think that slowly over the season the kids have adjusted to each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
She knows a huge challenge looms if La Salle ends up in a third straight semifinal against Louisville signee Hailey Van Lith and unbeaten Cashmere, the bracket’s top seed and the team that ended the Lightning’s 28-game winning streak with a 20-point win back in December. Zillah’s path forward also features some familiar opponents, with a potential quarterfinal matchup against a River View team the Leopards beat by 29 in the SCAC title game and a possible semifinal test against No. 1 Seattle Academy, which Zillah beat 85-72 at the SunDome Shootout.
La Salle’s boys hope to make some noise on the other side of the bracket after routing Seton Catholic 80-59 in regionals thanks to big performances from first team All-SCAC West seniors Sahil Randhawa, Malachy Caffrey and Kieran Kershaw. No. 2 seed Cashmere awaits in the quarterfinals if the Lightning and its dynamic trio can make it past No. 8 Omak in a loser-out game on Wednesday.
In the girls’ bracket, Zillah will take on No. 8 Nooksack Valley for a quarterfinal spot opposite No. 2 Lynden Christian, the team La Salle beat to win its state title a year ago. Sophomore Brynn Widner leads the Leopards and scored a game high 17 points in a 59-37 win over Cascade Christian.