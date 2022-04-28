Meetings
YVC pair at Monday QBsYakima Valley College baseball coach Kyle Krustangel and athletic director Ray Funk, unable to attend last week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon, will be special guests at the club’s meeting Monday.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. in the Pro Players Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
