Herald-Republic sports editor Jerrel Swenning, prep editor Scott Spruill and outdoors editor and sports reporter Luke Thompson as well as Nancy Leahy, chairman of the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation’s “High Hopes” golf tournament, will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its luncheon next week.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides golf course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.
Auto Racing
Renegade Raceway
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Show & Shine — Winner: Jack Crawford.
Jr Dragster — Winner: Ellie Brown. Runner-up: Michelle Brown.
Perry Tech Jr Street — Winner: Zoey Mercado. Runner-up: Maryrose Thompson. Semifinals: Michelle Brown.
No Box Cash Bash — Winner: Ryan Widhalm. Runner-up: Bret Eyerly. Semifinals: Tish Wilcox, Damien Chinn.
Box Cash Bash — Winner: Terry Holloway. Runner-up: Bob Bundy.