Yakima Country Club’s 11th hole is making memories again.
Charlie Ballard recorded a hole-in-one on the 146-yard hole with a 6-iron on Thursday.
YCC’s 11th hole produced back-to-back aces from the same playing group — the estimated odds of which are 17 million to one — on July 23, which saw a total of three aces that day on the same hole.
Ballard’s ace was witnessed by Fred Mercy, Bob Price and Rob Stewart.
Griggs scores ace
Garry Griggs recorded his third career hole-in-one last Friday at Yakima Country Club.
Griggs aced the 144-yard sixth hole with a 6-hybrid. It was witnessed by John Utzler.