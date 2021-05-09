DUPONT — Led by Yakima’s Max Turnquist and Tyler Fitchett, Saint Martin’s University earned a spot in the NCAA Division II National Championships with a second-place finish in the West Regional men’s golf tournament on Saturday.
Turnquist, a junior from West Valley, led the Saints in a tie for sixth, shooting even par for his 54-hole total of 216 on The Home Course.
He was consistent throughout with rounds of 71, 73 and 72.
Fitchett, a senior from Eisenhower and the GNAC player of the year, placed 11th two strokes back with a total of 218 and rounds of 69, 75 and 74. Saint Martin’s No. 5 golfer, Nick Baker from Cle Elum, shot 230.
The Saints finished second to Texas A&M-Commerce and earned one of the West’s four berths in the national tournament, which will be held Palm Beach, Fla., on May 17-22.