Yakima County is slated to see a big increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses under a federal pilot program.
Under the program, which starts March 31, Yakima County is expected to increase the capacity of the recently-opened drive-thru vaccination site at State Fair Park in Yakima from 200 vaccines to 1,200 vaccines daily, said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez, a spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District. Doses also will be distributed through additional mobile vaccination units throughout the Yakima Valley.
"We know Yakima County has been particularly hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic with disproportionally high infection rates as well as hospitalizations compared to the rest of the state and our region," Badillo-Sanchez said in an interview Monday. "That's why we're very thankful for this partnership we have now. Our county leads the state in agriculture and food processing, which makes it difficult for our critical workers to work from home."
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, chose the Yakima Valley for the program in hopes of expanding vaccination in rural and agricultural communities. FEMA has already set up 21 of what they call Community Vaccination Centers across the U.S. Along with vaccines, FEMA will also provide supplies. The effort is 100% federally funded through the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month.
FEMA is working with several state and local organizations on the effort, including the state Department of Health and Emergency Management Division, Yakima Health District and Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
The exact number of vaccine doses provided through the FEMA program was not available Monday. Still, it is expected to be enough to supply both the mass vaccination site and mobile sites. Initially, Pfizer and Moderna doses will be sent, but the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could be sent later. The additional vaccines provided through FEMA are in addition to the county and state's regular allotments.
Details of the mobile sites are still being determined. Part of the mobile vaccine operation will involve transport any leftover vaccine doses from the State Fair Park site to various locations, such as correctional facilities, farms or even local retailers. The goal is to ensure that there are no wasted doses, said Horace Ward of the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management during an interview Monday.
With Yakima County having a high percentage of essential workers in agriculture and health care, which generally cannot be done remotely, the county has been hard hit by the virus. At one point last summer, Yakima County had some of the highest COVID-19 infection activity in the country.
The program is expected to last six to eight weeks, enough time for FEMA to help local officials establish a vaccination program that enables the effective and quick distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Ward said.
Additional details on the program, including the roles of different organizations, should be worked out later in the week, Ward said.
Appointments for vaccinations at State Fair Park this week are still available at http://bit.ly/YakimaVaccinationSite.
Once the FEMA program is underway on March 31, hours for the State Fair Park vaccination site will be expanded to the following hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all days except Thursday, when the site will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
Badillo-Sanchez said appointments after March 31 are not yet available but should open up in the coming days.
Updates on mobile locations will be listed at the Yakima Health District vaccine site at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine.
The start of the new FEMA program on March 31 coincides with additional vaccine eligibility that will be opening up the same day. The state will enter Phase 1B Tiers 3-4 of its vaccination plan on that day. Under those tiers, eligibility expands to restaurant, construction and manufacturing workers; anyone between 60 and 64 years of age; and anyone with two or more underlying conditions.
The state is currently in Phase 1B Tier 2 of its vaccination plan. People who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections, jails, public transit and remaining first responders are now eligible. Also included: people who are pregnant and who have a disability that puts them at high risk.
Also eligible for vaccinations are everyone 65 and over, those 50 and over in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 educators, child care providers, health care workers, first responders, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.