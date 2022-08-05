KELOWNA, British Columbia — Yakima Valley topped Kelowna 6-4 on Friday night and moved into a tie for the final postseason berth in the South Division.
The Pippins still need help to return to the playoffs.
Although they are tied with Bend for the fourth spot from the South, the Elks hold the tiebreaker between the two teams having won the season series.
Bend lost 6-1 to Cowlitz at home. The two teams play Saturday and Sunday — as do the Pippins and Falcons — to end the regular season.
Connor Coballes led the Pippins offense with four hits and three RBI.
Shayne Simpson added a 3-for-4 effort at the plate and scored two runs and drove in another. Andrew Walters had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs.
Peyson Sweeney pitched six innings, giving up seven hits and four earned runs to earn the win, and Gavin Mattson pitched a hitless ninth for the save.
