Yakima Valley made quick work of nonleague opponent Northwest Star on a hot Wednesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins scored three runs in the first inning on their way to a 9-2 rout for their seventh straight win, keeping them undefeated in four nonleague games this season. They also beat Northwest Star 9-4 on Tuesday, thanks to Gaven Mattson’s home run and two singles.
Left-hander Chris Grothues, a UCLA signee from the class of 2022, fought through some control problems on Wednesday to pitch six strong innings for Yakima Valley. Leadoff hitter Spencer Shipman went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-out triple that started a three-run rally in the fourth inning.
Yakima Valley clinched its sixth straight series win and played the third game of a nine-game homestand against Northwest Star Thursday night. For results of the series finale, go to yakimaherald.com/sports or check out the eEdition.
The Pippins will return to West Coast League play Friday night with the first of three games against Kelowna.
MEETINGS
CWU’s Dahlin to speak to QBsDr. Sean Dahlin, Central Washington University’s Sport Management Coordinator, will be the featured guest at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
