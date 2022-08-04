GILLETTE, Wyo. — Yakima Valley used a three-run fifth inning and then held off host Gillette for a 3-2 victory Thursday morning in the Senior Legion Northwest Regional.
The Pepsi Pak (39-7) advances to play the winner of Thursday's nightcap between Idaho Falls and Cheyenne at 3 p.m. Friday in another elimination contest.
After four scoreless innings, Yakima Valley broke through in the top of the fifth inning with all three of its runs on five hits.
Jackson May singled to start the inning and promptly stole second base before scoringh on John Sullivan's double.
Sullivan, who advanced to third on a groundout, scored on Ryker Fortier's single.
Eian Peralta singled in Drew Johnson, who had been hit by a pitch two batters earlier, to cap the rally.
Sullivan pitched six innings for the Pak, allowing just four hits. He struck out just three but walked none and Yakima Valley played error-free baseball behind him.
Riley Schilling's two-run homer in the sixth inning was the only blemish on an otherwise solid out on the mound for Sullivan.
Peralta pitched a perfect seventh for the save.
Peralta and May each had two hits for Yakima Valley.
In Wednesday's opener, Medford jumped on Yakima Valley and carried its early offense to a 9-7 victory.
Jace Miller smacked a three-run homer — his first of two blasts in the game — to give the Oregon state representative a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Mustangs added a pair of runs in the third to extend the lead to 5-0 before Yakima Valley got its offense going.
Cade Gibson capped a two-run rally by singling home Peralta and Derek Wolff in the fourth.
Medford again pushed its lead to five by plating one in the fourth and fifth innings.
Sullivan (groundout) and Grant Chapman (single) each notched an RBI as the Pak again trimmed the lead to three only to have the Mustangs respond with a pair of their own runs.
The Pak mounted its best attack in its final turn to bat in the seventh, scoring three runs on three hits — including RBI singles from Sullivan and Johnson, and Gibson’s run-scoring groundout.
Yakima Valley threatened for more with the bases loaded but a fielder’s choice grounder to third ended the game.
Adam Goodrich, the MVP of last week’s state tournament, was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Johnson had three hits and an RBI and Gibson drove in three while Sullivan knocked in two.
The Pak, which left 11 runners on base, fell to 38-7 while the Mustangs improved to the same record.
Thursday's Yakima Valley highlights:
Wednesday's Yakima Valley highlights: Drew Johnson 3-5, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-3, 2 runs; Adam Goodrich 3-5, 2b, 2 runs; Cade Gibson 2-4, 3 RBI, run; John Sullivan 1-4, 2 RBI; Grant Chapman 1-4, RBI.
