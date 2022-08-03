GILLETTE, Wyo. — Medford jumped on Yakima Valley and carries its early offense to a 9-7 victory Wednesday in the Senior Legion Northwest Regional.
The Pepsi Pak will try to stay alive Thursday morning when it faces Eagle River, Alaska, in a loser-out contest at 9:30. Eagle River fell to Cheyenne, Wyo., 10-2.
Jace Miller smacked a three-run homer — his first of two blasts in the game — to give Medford a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Oregon state champions added a pair of runs in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-0 before Yakima Valley got its offense going.
Cade Gibson capped a two-run rally by singling home Eian Peralta and Derek Wolff.
Medford again pushed its lead to five runs by plating one in the fourth and fifth innings.
Yakima Valley's John Sullivan (groundout) and and Grant Chapman (single) each notched an RBI as the Pak again trimmed the lead to three only to have Medfore respond with a pair of its own runs,
