SELAH — Jack Van De Brake hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs to lead the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a 12-10 victory in its season finale Sunday against FCA at Archer Field at Carlon Park.
The Pak finished the season 43-8, and won 41 of its last 45.
Drew Johnson was 3 for 4 with two RBI, Dylan Bishop had two hits — including a triple — and drove in a run and Brandon Bruner was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
On Saturday night, Yakima Valley defeated the Tri-City Reign 7-3.
Bruner had three hits and three runs, while Bishop pitched a complete game, striking out 10 while giving up two earned runs.