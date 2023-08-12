The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com.
Residents, council member raise concerns about Mabton mayor
More than a dozen residents attended Mabton’s City Council meeting Tuesday. Community attention remains on city government after more than 100 people showed up for a July 25 meeting to learn more about the city’s foul-smelling water.
This past week, residents and council member Vera Zavala raised separate concerns regarding Mayor Rachel Ruelas’ conduct. Two people read a letter asking for Ruelas and council member Diana Castaneda to resign.
Ruelas did not respond to the call for her resignation. She replied to Zavala’s concerns about permits for city events, staffing at Mabton City Hall on July 27 and communication between Mabton and Yakima County regarding the appointment of City Council Member Ann Morales during the meeting.
During Tuesday’s public comment period, Mabton residents Adriana Luna and Theresa Vargas read a letter asking Ruelas to step down as mayor.
Luna cited multiple concerns. They included the mayor’s alleged lack of transparency, staffing decisions and an allegation that the mayor and city staff gave some residents better treatment than others.
Luna did not finish reading the letter before she reached the two-minute time limit for public comments. Vargas read the rest of the letter, calling on Castaneda, the council member for Position 1, to step down after allegedly filing to run for office from a city computer.
Vargas called for both officials to step down within 30 days and said residents were concerned about possible retaliation.
Castaneda could not be reached for comment. Ruelas did not respond to an email asking for comments.
After voting on all new business on the council’s agenda, Zavala raised questions during the council member report period. She asked if City Hall had been closed July 27 for a social event for city staff and why Mabton City Council Position 3 was listed as vacant on the Yakima County Auditor’s Office website.
Ruelas said City Hall had not been closed July 27; she said she stayed at the building to keep it open. Morales was appointed to Position 3 in February after her predecessor, Mary Alvarado, stepped down. Ruelas said the position was listed as vacant due to a miscommunication regarding the filing of paperwork with Yakima County.
-- Jasper Kenzo Sundeen
Man accused of shooting deputy charged with first-degree assault
Prosecutors have filed three first-degree assault charges against the man accused of shooting a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy on Aug. 1.
John Winston Borgman, 34, is charged with one count for each person who was in the line of fire — deputies Travis Watkins and Andrew Wilkinson, and Borgman’s wife. Each of the charges also carries a firearms enhancement, which would add an additional five years to any sentence on each count should Borgman be found guilty.
Borgman is accused of firing military-style semiautomatic rifle at the deputies when they went to a domestic violence call at Borgman’s West Valley home.
A 911 operator received a “hang-up” call around 12:25 a.m. Aug. 1 from a home in the 900 block of South Fork Road, in which a man and woman were heard arguing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Yakima police, who are investigating the incident at the sheriff’s request.
Dispatchers contacted someone at the house who said Borgman was there and might be assaulting his wife, the affidavit said.
Borgman’s wife and another witness said he was having drug and mental-health issues, and Borgman’s wife asked the deputies to help her get items from the house so she and her children could leave, the affidavit said.
At 1:15 a.m., the deputies walked her to the house, where she opened the door, and deputies saw Borgman in the front room with the AR-15-style rifle, the affidavit said. Wilkinson’s body camera showed Watkins ordering Borgman to drop the gun, and then both deputies running for cover as a shot was fired, the affidavit said.
Six more shots were heard on the recording as Wilkinson went to his vehicle to get his own rifle, and Watkins yelled out that he had been hit, the affidavit said. Wilkinson put Watkins in his patrol vehicle and drove him to a West Valley fire station for medical attention, the affidavit said.
As the deputies were driving to the fire station, they heard Borgman on their radio, and other officers ordered Borgman to walk down and surrender to them, the affidavit said. Officers said Borgman had come out of the house naked and was using the radio in Watkins’ vehicle to communicate with them.
Watkins was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, left arm and hand, the affidavit said. He lost parts of two fingers in the shooting, and was released from the hospital the next day, the affidavit said.
Borgman had a prior conviction for second-degree robbery in 2009, and his right to own a firearm was restored in 2017, according to court records. In that robbery, Bowman said Borgman used pepper spray on a store employee when confronted about taking drugs from the store.
Watkins is the first sheriff’s deputy to be shot in the line of duty since 2008, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
-- Donald W. Meyers
Municipal court judges present potential budget cuts to Yakima City Council
Leaving a vacant court assistant position unfilled and bringing probation services in house are among the budget-cutting proposals Yakima’s municipal court system is considering as the city prepares for anticipated revenue shortfalls.
Presiding Judge Kelley Olwell and Judge Aryn Masters discussed the potential cutbacks Tuesday with the Yakima City Council in the final of seven budget study sessions to address general fund budget woes.
“We’re a very personnel-heavy department,” Masters said, noting that the municipal court system would save $97,341 by not filling the court assistant position.
Overall, the judges presented $143,295 in budget cuts, which is roughly 10% of the municipal court system’s $1.43 million annual budget.
The cutbacks are being proposed and presented to the City Council as officials project a deficit in the general fund beginning in 2025. That fund pays for the majority of city services.
As with earlier budget cut proposals for the police, fire, community development, administration and public works departments, City Manager Bob Harrison said Tuesday’s list of reductions and City Council comments/suggestions on them will be considered when a list of recommended cutbacks is presented to council in September.
The city’s need for budget cutbacks comes at a time when its municipal court is seeing an increase in cases and workload, Olwell told council members.
Increased enforcement of DUI and parking enforcement by the Yakima Police Department means more cases for the municipal court, Olwell said. The city’s decision to prosecute “Blake Fix” drug offenses also will bring more cases to the court.
Since 2006, the municipal court’s probation services were consolidated via an interlocal agreement with the county-operated district court. Under the agreement, the municipal court refers probationers to Yakima County for assessment, supervision and other required services, Masters said.
The contract for those services, which runs through Dec. 31, 2025, costs $72,000 annually. The city also pays $70 per case referred to probation.
Harrison said the county — facing its own budget issues — recently announced that municipal courts must pay the actual costs of probation.
Masters said if that standard is used for the anticipated number of 2024 probation cases, the city’s cost would be $291,413.28.
For that reason, Harrison said council members will be asked next month to consider having the city operate its own probation department.
-- Joel Donofrio
Yakima County’s June unemployment figure the lowest since at least 1990
The historic stretch of low unemployment rates continues for Yakima County, with June’s jobless rate bettering May for the lowest monthly figure in at least 33 years.
Data recently released from the state’s employment security department shows a 3.7% jobless rate for Yakima County in June, the lowest monthly figure since county-level unemployment data began to be recorded electronically in 1990.
Don Meseck, regional labor economist, released a spreadsheet with Yakima County monthly unemployment figures from January 1990 through June, the most recent data available. The 4.2% May and current jobless rate are both lower than the previously recorded low of 4.3% in September 2018.
Also noteworthy is that all previous sub-5% jobless rates for Yakima County over the past 33 years occurred in August, September and October, the height of harvest season, Meseck said. May and June unemployment figures had never been below 5% in May or June prior to this year.
Amy Martinez, CEO of South Central Workforce, said her agency has noticed the growth in agriculture, health care, social assistance and retail trade sectors of the local economy.
“Across the nation, interest rates continue to rise and there’s continued talk about a recession, but Yakima County is strong,” Martinez said. “Our labor force participation rate is up to almost 69% according to statistics from Lightcast. In comparison, the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the national labor force participation rate at 62.6%.
“There is plenty of opportunity for employment in Yakima County,” she added.
Meseck’s monthly report on employment provided two main reasons for the record low jobless figure: a lengthy trend of additional nonfarm jobs in Yakima County and a recent decline in those participating in the labor force.
Yakima County’s nonfarm economy added 3,400 jobs between 2021 and 2022 as the local economy rebounded from the pandemic, with nonfarm employment increasing, year over year, during the past 27 months (April 2021 through June 2023).
The amount of job growth has been slowing over the past year, however. Nonfarm employment gains averaged 4% each month between 2021 and 2022, but the increase of 1,500 nonfarm jobs between June 2022 and June 2023 was 1.7%, Meseck said.
“Job growth rates have generally been decelerating during the past 12 months,” he noted.
Yakima County’s civilian labor force increased between 2021 and 2022 from 130,753 to 132,442 residents, a 1.3% growth rate.
In recent months, the county’s civilian labor force declined by 0.3% in March, increased in April (1%) and May (0.7%) but declined 4.1% in June, falling from 138,298 residents in June 2022 to 132,587 this year. The number of unemployed dropped dramatically, falling 31.9% from June 2022 (7,275 without jobs) to 4,953 in June 2023.
“This sharp drop in the number of unemployed compensated for the (labor force) contraction and caused the Yakima County unemployment rate to fall to 3.7% in June 2023 from the 5.3% reading in June 2022,” Meseck said.
--Joel Donofrio
