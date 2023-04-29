The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com.
Grant to support behavioral health center at Camp Hope
A behavioral health center is in the works for Camp Hope and could be set up sometime this summer or fall.
Comprehensive Healthcare will use $1 million in state Department of Commerce funds to make it happen, said CEO and President Jodi Daly.
“The real hope is to get behavioral health services on site,” she said.
Camp Hope is a city-sanctioned homeless encampment in east Yakima, where people are living in military tents, portable buildings and shipping containers repurposed into living spaces.
Camp Hope Director Mike Kay says the camp serves about 180 people daily.
Comprehensive Healthcare currently has one behavioral health specialist who provides services at the camp a few days a week. She works from a small office on site.
The new behavioral health center will have spaces for groups and families as well as individual care. There also will be physical health examination rooms, a classroom, and kitchen and transitional housing.
The center will be housed in shipping containers retrofitted into service rooms. Not only behavioral health services be offered; classes on managing finances, nutrition and other life skills are planned, Daly said.
Authorities release identity of man found in van in Yakima killing
Yakima police detectives are continuing to investigate the killing of a man in a South Seventh Street alley this week.
The man was identified as 53-year-old Ramiro Sanchez-Cruz of Yakima, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said Thursday. He said an autopsy will likely be conducted next week when the county’s medical examiner will be available.
Police were called to the west alley in the 700 block of South Seventh Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday where they found a man in a van driver’s seat with a gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.
YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said there were no new developments in the case.
The 53-year-old man was pronounced dead on arrival at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
New health district report shows low COVID-19 numbers in Yakima County
There were more COVID-19-related deaths in the first three weeks of January 2022 — 17 — than in the first three months of 2023, according to the Yakima Health District’s first COVID-19 quarterly trends report.
In December, the Yakima Health District stopped providing weekly and monthly COVID-19 reports and opted instead to release quarterly reports starting in 2023. The new report uses data from the health district, the Washington Disease Reporting System and the Washington Immunization Information System.
The health district notes the data is preliminary and could be undercounted due to the use of at-home tests.
The data recorded between Jan. 1 and March 29 shows the COVID-19 rate in Yakima County was around 135 cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days at the start of the year. For most of January, the case rate stayed at around 100 per 100,000 people.
The last week of January, the county’s case rate was 150 and peaked at 205 cases per 100,000 on Feb. 10. The case rate dropped gradually over the course of a month and was reported to be at 60 per 100,000 people in the last week of March.
Both hospitalizations and deaths reflected similar trends. In the first two weeks of February, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to just over 7 per 100,000 people. By the end of March, that number had dropped to 1.5 per 100,000. February saw eight deaths related to COVID-19 complications. Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in January and three in March.
Out of the 15 COVID-19-related deaths in the first quarter of 2023, seven people were aged 35-49 and eight were aged 50-64. Vaccinated individuals accounted for nine of the deaths, with unvaccinated individuals making up the other six.
In all, there were 1,979 new cases of COVID-19 and 126 COVID-positive hospital admissions in the first three months of the year. Since 2020, the Yakima Health District has reported 85,941 COVID-19 cases and 768 COVID-related deaths.
During April’s health district board of health meeting, Dr. Neil Barg, health officer for the district, said the COVID-19 situation had greatly improved in the county. He compared Yakima County’s COVID number to those of King County.
“There is decreasing numbers of people hospitalized in King County and of course here, we have many days of zero hospitalized,” Barg said. "Things have really cooled off.”
Moxee man charged with murder in woman's strangulation death
A Moxee man accused of strangling a woman to death has been charged with first-degree murder.
David Montes, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned May 1 in Yakima County Superior Court, when a public defender should be available to represent him.
Montes is accused of luring 63-year-old Santos Gloria Reyes to his Duffield Road home early April 14 and strangling her. Yakima County sheriff’s detectives said Montes had met Reyes on an online site and arranged for her to come to his house.
Montes then wrapped Reyes’ body in plastic wrap, placed it in the back seat of his truck and drove around until about 10:35 p.m., when deputies and Moxee police took him into custody, according to a probable cause affidavit.
An autopsy determined Reyes died of strangulation, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said.
Montes is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Court records show that Montes has no prior felony convictions. During an April 17 preliminary appearance hearing, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said Montes has spent time at Eastern State Hospital, one of two state-operated psychiatric hospitals in Washington; been to a local substance abuse treatment center; and was intoxicated when he was arrested.
