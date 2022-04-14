The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com.
Yakima Council panel interviews 8 candidates for planning commission
The city of Yakima received a robust response after reopening the application period for the vacant seat on the planning commission.
Eight community members with varied backgrounds are being interviewed for the opening this week. The City Council decided not to appoint someone in March after a nominating committee recommended Kenton Gartrell for the seat and a motion to appoint Gartrell failed. Gartrell is a local business owner and former council candidate.
A second application period closed March 31, and the nominating committee, made up of City Council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens, started the interview process Wednesday.
The planning commission is a citizen board that gives recommendations to the city and council on items related to long-term planning, growth and development, zoning ordinances and land use matters. The commission’s seven members must be residents of Yakima or owners of a business or property in Yakima.
The applicants are: Frieda Stephens, Robert Hernandez, Wyatt Marchand, Colleda Monick, Anne Knapp, Isabel Garcia, Charles Hitchcock and Natalie McClendon.
New commission members must be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council, according to the city’s website.
— Kate Smith
Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. nominated to serve on the Ninth Circuit
U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. has been nominated by President Joe Biden to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
Mendoza, a judge for the Eastern District of Washington since 2014, would be the first Latino from Washington to serve on the Ninth Circuit Court bench, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. Murray recommended Mendoza for the nomination, the release said.
He is one of five new federal judicial nominees announced by Biden on Wednesday. Federal district court judges are nominated by the president, confirmed by the Senate and serve lifetime appointments upon good behavior, a 2014 news release said in reporting Mendoza’s 2014 confirmation to his current post.
Mendoza’s parents immigrated to the United States from Mexico and he grew up in a family of migrant farmworkers who moved from California to the Yakima Valley when he was young. Mendoza worked as a migrant farmworker as a child, Murray said.
Mendoza received his bachelor of arts degree in philosophy in 1994 from the University of Washington and his Juris Doctor degree from UCLA School of Law in 1997.
From 1997 to 1998, Mendoza was an assistant attorney general in the Washington State Attorney General’s office. He served as a deputy prosecutor for Franklin County from 1998-99. Mendoza was in private practice from 1999 to 2013 and also served as a judge pro tempore in local courts. Mendoza served as judge on the Benton-Franklin Superior Court bench from 2013-14.
— Tammy Ayer
Bail set for Yakima man police said had 77,000 suspected fentanyl pills
A 28-year-old Yakima man is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail after Yakima police say he had 77,000 suspected fentanyl pills in his possession.
The suspect was arrested in March as part of a Yakima DEA Task Force investigation. Yakima police and a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency agent followed the suspect from a home in the 600 block of North Fourth Avenue to a tire store on East Yakima Avenue, where he was arrested following a brief foot chase, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police said as the suspect ran off, he threw an object that appeared to be a firearm on the ground, the affidavit said.
At the time of his arrest, the suspect was also carrying $7,410 in cash in his pockets, as well as a bag that contained unused small baggies like those used for packaging drugs for sale, the affidavit said.
Officers also obtained search warrants for vehicles the suspect was seen either driving or putting items inside, affidavit said, and found $9,779 in cash, a digital scale, a 9-mm Glock pistol, 77 bags that contained 1,000 pills each that appeared to be Oxycodone but police believe are actually fentanyl.
Detectives also found 121 grams of a powder that tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit said.
During a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught ordered the suspect held on suspicion of possession of fentanyl and cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree unlawful firearms possession, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
The suspect has six prior felony convictions for bail jumping, second-degree unlawful firearms possession, two counts of cocaine possession, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and residential burglary.
— Donald W. Meyers
Kennewick man charged in DUI crash that injured two children in downtown Yakima
Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old Kennewick man with vehicular assault in connection with an April 7 crash that left two children injured.
Travis James Stevenson also was charged Tuesday with eluding police, felony hit-and-run causing injury and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
In charging documents, prosecutors allege that Stevenson was under the influence of an intoxicant when the Chevrolet Avalanche he was driving crashed into the side of a minivan at the intersection of South Naches Avenue and East Walnut Street.
A Yakima police officer spotted the Avalanche, which had been reported stolen, at South First Street and East Walnut Street. The officer tried to stop the vehicle as it headed west on West Yakima Avenue, but the driver cut through a parking lot and sped off, according to court documents.
The officer turned off his lights due to the number of pedestrians in the area but continued to watch the Avalanche as it sped through the parking lot and back through downtown, eventually getting on to South Naches Avenue at East Chestnut Avenue.
Stevenson, police said, was driving about 50 mph in a 25-mph zone when he ran a stoplight at East Walnut Street and hit the minivan broadside, court documents said. An officer unsuccessfully tried to stop traffic before the crash, according to court documents. Stevenson was arrested as he tried to run from the scene.
A 2-year-old girl in the van was taken to a hospital with a concussion, severe cuts to her chin, face and back of her head, while a 5-year-old boy had minor injuries, police said.
A YPD officer also was injured when one of the vehicles in the crash spun and hit his vehicle, Capt. Jay Seely said earlier.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.
At the time of his arrest, Stevenson had a warrant for his arrest on drug charges out of Benton County Superior Court. He has multiple prior convictions for third-degree assault, according to court documents. He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
— Donald W. Meyers
STATE NEWS
State Board of Health votes against adding COVID vaccines to K-12 school-required immunizations
COVID-19 vaccines will not be required for students to attend K-12 schools in Washington this fall, the state Board of Health decided in a unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon.
The issue has divided many school communities over the past year and made its way to the Board of Health’s radar last fall, when the board created a separate technical advisory group tasked with researching whether a COVID vaccine would meet all the scientific criteria needed to be added to the list of required K-12 immunizations.
The advisory group at the end of February voted to recommend against adding a COVID vaccine to the list of school-required immunizations.
Shortly after noon Wednesday, the board approved the group’s recommendation, effectively putting an end to the discussion for now.
“The Department of Health very much supports the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah, a board member, said before the vote. “I also want to affirm the overall recommendation of the (technical advisory group), but that does not take away from the fact that our department continues to remain committed to its work to encourage the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Shah later introduced a motion to accept the advisory group’s recommendation, and board member Patty Hayes, former director of Public Health — Seattle & King County, quickly seconded after highlighting an ongoing need for schools to hire more nurses.
Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett, the state’s science officer and co-chair of the advisory group, noted that while the advisory group recommended against requiring COVID vaccines in schools, “it may become necessary to assess whether this recommendation must change.”
“It’s really important for us to continue close surveillance of COVID-19 and be open to this possibility,” Kwan-Gett said.
If new data on how the vaccine affects school-aged kids surfaces, or if a new variant emerges that appears to show more severe disease in children, for example, the board could revisit the issue in the future, he said.
One of the main reasons the advisory group and board agreed not to require COVID vaccines for students stemmed from accessibility and implementation concerns, rather than vaccine effectiveness.
In addition, board and advisory group members agreed more data is needed about vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11. The Pfizer-BioNtech COVID vaccine has been granted emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for ages 5 to 15, but has not yet been fully approved for that age range.
In the United States, only two states — California and Louisiana — have added COVID vaccines to the list of required immunizations for school-aged kids, according to Pew Charitable Trusts. Both requirements would be enforced next school year, and only if the FDA grants full authorization to the kid-sized vaccine dose.
— Elise Takahama, Seattle Times
