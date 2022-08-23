The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com.
Ex-Toppenish teacher Bertha Cerna released from Calif. jail after posting bail
Former Toppenish High School teacher Bertha Adriana Cerna has been released from a California jail as she awaits extradition to Yakima County on a sex charge.
Bertha Cerna, 40, was released Sunday evening from the Orange County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond. She was arrested Aug. 14 on a Yakima County Superior Court warrant charging her with a count of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors.
She has refused to waive extradition from California and is scheduled for a Thursday hearing to confirm her identity and the charges filed against her.
Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron said Bertha Cerna’s posting bail should not interfere with efforts to bring her back to Yakima County to face trial.
Yakima County prosecutors recommended bail due to possible flight risks, Aaron said.
Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said in an interview last week that his office was seeking a governor’s warrant to bring her back.
Bertha Cerna, who was also the wrestling team cheer coach, is the wife of John L. “Johnny” Cerna, a former assistant principal and a wrestling coach at the school, and the daughter-in-law of Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna.
Bertha and Johnny Cerna were fired following an investigation by the school district. No criminal charges have been filed against Johnny Cerna.
— Donald W. Meyers
Solar project proposed near Benton-Yakima county line draws mix of opinions
A solar project proposed just east of the Benton-Yakima county line has generated considerably more public opposition than similar projects planned nearby in Yakima County.
During an Aug. 8 public information meeting and land use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council members heard from more than 20 people with strong opinions on both sides of the solar farm issue.
Comments called the 470-megawatt proposal, planned just across the Yakima County line near the intersection of State Routes 24 and 241, everything from “a huge positive impact for the region” to another mandate benefiting Western Washington residents at the expense of the state’s east side.
EFSEC officials received 18 written comments and 23 spoken comments during the Aug. 8 meeting, which was conducted online and in-person at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
The Wautoma Solar Energy Project would cover 3,000 acres about 12.5 miles northeast of Sunnyside and 1 mile south of the State Route 24 and State Route 241 interchange in western Benton County. It is proposed by Innergex Renewable Energy, a Canadian energy company.
Laurie Ness, of the Tri-Cities, noted that Wautoma is one of five solar energy projects that have been either approved or are proposed along SR 24, between Moxee and the eastern Yakima County line, or just over it. Other solar energy farms include the state-approved Goose Prairie about 8 miles east of Moxee, the county-approved Black Rock roughly 20 miles east of Moxee, and the proposed High Top and Ostrea projects adjacent to the Black Rock site.
While speakers at the Aug. 8 meeting were told to limit their comments to the Wautoma proposal, Ness said the cumulative effect of the five proposals on the environment and wildlife must be considered.
“This is not the only (solar) project going out here,” Ness said. “Shrub-steppe is the fastest-disappearing habitat in Washington state.”
Others testified that the Wautoma solar project will help the state of Washington meet its Clean Energy Transformation Act goal of converting the state’s energy production to 100% green power in the next two decades.
“This project is a huge positive impact for the region,” Eric Platchett said. “We’re looking to live here (in Benton County) for a long time and use the energy this produces.”
For more on this story, including an interview with the Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site, see Monday’s eEdition.
— Joel Donofrio
COVID guidelines will be less strict as Yakima area students go back to school
The first day of school for 2022 will be the most normal looking one since the pandemic began, with many COVID guidelines less strict than they were at the start of last school year.
“Opening school this year will be unlike it has been for the last three years, and so we are excited about that,” said Yakima School District Assistant Superintendent of Operations Stacey Locke. Most YSD and West Valley students return to classes on Wednesday.
The Washington State Department of Health updated its COVID guidelines in early August, ahead of the start of classes. Chief Operating Officer for the Yakima County Health District Ryan Ibach said the health district has been working with districts to effectively communicate these new guidelines to staff and families.
Among the guidelines for this school year is the requirement that people who test positive stay home for five days and the strong recommendation that they wear well-fitting masks for the next five days after they return.
The updated guidelines removed the requirement that schools notify high-risk individuals directly of COVID cases. Schools must still have ways of updating families on cases and outbreaks, but these updates can happen in weekly roundups, Ibach said.
YSD generally adheres to the guidelines set forth by the DOH, though it will deviate by continuing to notify high-risk individuals of COVID cases this year, according to its website.
Representatives from several other districts in Yakima County also said they will continue to adhere to DOH guidelines.
The health district will continue to publish weekly reports of COVID cases in each school district. That data showed that the majority of COVID cases among students and staff originated outside of school. Ibach said that trend is likely to hold true this school year, though changes in COVID variants make that difficult to predict.
Masks and social distancing will be optional, another update since fall 2021. Those changes will make the start of this school year resemble pre-pandemic ones.
During a COVID spike in January, a few local school districts had to return to remote learning because there were not enough staff members available to keep in-person classes going. Ibach said that is less likely this year.
“We don’t expect that to happen, especially with relaxed quarantine requirements,” Ibach said.
Under current recommendations, people exposed to COVID but who show no symptoms are not required to isolate.
Ibach and Locke encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated. Locke also stressed the importance of not going to school or work when sick to help reduce transmission.
— Vanessa Ontiveros
People will rappel down Yakima’s Liberty Building to raise funds for Wellness House
A Yakima nonprofit that supports people battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses is offering adventuresome supporters the chance to raise funds by rappelling down a Yakima landmark.
Wellness House will partner with Over the Edge and the Liberty Building for “Over the Edge Yakima” on Saturday, Aug. 27. It’s the third time Wellness House has held the unusual fundraiser, which benefits the nonprofit’s free programs serving individuals and families dealing with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
It begins at 9 a.m. at the Liberty Building, 32 N. Third St. No previous climbing or rappelling experience is necessary.
Participating “Edgers” need to raise a minimum of $1,000, or create a team where each member raises $750, for the opportunity to rappel down the Liberty Building. Participants have until Nov. 1 to complete their pledge minimum.
Potential participants should visit the Wellness House website at bit.ly/YHR-wellnesshouse to learn more, reserve a spot and create a personal fundraising page so others can donate. There will also be a limited number of walk-in spots available Aug. 27 between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wellness House provides counseling, massage therapy, wigs, a boutique and other services for cancer patients. For more information, call Wellness House at 509-575-6686.
— Tammy Ayer
