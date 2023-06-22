The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com.
Buses to run from Beauchamp center to Franklin pool
Yakima will run buses from the Henry Beauchamp Jr. Community Center to the Franklin Park Pool this summer.
The Yakima City Council approved a contract with Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington to bus young people from the community center, 1211 S. Seventh St., to the pool adjacent to Franklin Middle School on West Tieton Drive, at an amount not to exceed $6,000.
The funding will allow the city and OIC to establish charter bus service between the community center and Franklin Pool, allowing children in the neighborhoods around the center to better access the city’s lone outdoor swimming pool during the summer. There would be no charge for the bus rides.
For several years, the city has provided transit service to the pool at no charge for youths attending the HBCC summer programs, but because all city transit buses must run “public” routes, the trip from the center to the pool had a lengthy travel time, Public Works Director Scott Schafer said.
This new charter bus service will continue each summer until the Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center is opened. Earlier this month, Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson presented detailed architectural drawings of the new aquatic center and said it could be open by the summer of 2025.
Also Tuesday, council members approved an agreement with the city’s three Rotary Clubs to add lighting to the Chesterley Park skate park, Kiwanis Park skate park and basketball courts, and Randall Park basketball courts.
The lighting contract of $174,457 was awarded to Preferred Industrial Electric of Prosser. The city has committed $50,000 of real estate excise tax funds toward the project, with the Yakima Rotary Clubs covering the remaining balance.
— Joel Donofrio
Yakima council OKs fence
on Naches Avenue medians
Yakima plans to install permanent fencing on the Naches Parkway median downtown.
The Yakima City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with Cortez Fencing of Moses Lake to install decorative fencing and landscaping rock around the two grass medians of Naches Avenue between Yakima Avenue and Walnut Street.
“Over the past few years, damage to the irrigation system and landscaping of the two (grass medians) has occurred on multiple occasions, costing the parks and recreation division a significant amount of funds to repair/replace,” Scott Schafer, public works director, wrote in a memo to council members.
Permanent fencing is necessary to properly maintain the two medians, the memo stated.
Temporary fencing was installed around the same area in 2021 for restoration work and maintenance, and it was installed again in October of last year as city officials said homeless individuals damaged the lawn and irrigation system.
The two-block stretch of Naches Avenue has a mix of housing and businesses, and organizations are located nearby offering health and housing services for people experiencing homelessness. Groups of homeless individuals frequently gather in the area.
The agreement is for $194,940, with work to be completed this summer.
— Joel Donofrio
WV residents give input
on school bond surplus
A handful of community members spoke Tuesday at a public forum on a West Valley School District proposal to use surplus bond funds on projects around the district.
Tuesday’s meeting, which was held in the West Valley High School library, was one of the last opportunities for the public to weigh in on the resolution before the school board votes on it. The proposed resolution will allow the district to use part of a $19 million bond surplus on about a dozen capital projects. A full list of the projects is available online.
To pass the resolution, the board had to propose it in a public meeting, hold a forum for community members to give their input, and hold its own vote. These steps had to be taken in three separate meetings. Prior to Tuesday, the board had hosted three other forums in which community members weighed in on what to do with the money.
The surplus came from a 2019 voter-approved bond measure that allowed the district to construct new buildings at Apple Valley and Summitview elementary schools. The project received an unexpectedly low bid and came in under budget.
Superintendent Peter Finch said the proposed resolution allowed the district to use the surplus funds to complete these projects, acquire more land and return a portion of the funds. The priority is completing the projects, so the resolution does not specify exactly how much of the funds can be used in those endeavors.
Board President Michael Thorner said community members can still give feedback to the board on the bond resolution ahead of its vote. The board is expected to vote on the resolution during its Tuesday, June 27, meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. in the WVHS library.
— Vanessa Ontiveros
Group offers free salsa lessons in Yakima
Every Tuesday and Thursday, the Washington Fruit Community Center opens its doors to the public for a new free dance space in the Yakima Valley.
The program came about in November when community center staff put on Latin music for the seniors.
“One day, the daughter of one of the seniors played Latin music to lighten the mood. Then she and I started dancing, and then everyone followed us, it was like a spontaneous party,” said Jozelynn Evans of the Washington Fruit Community Center, 602 N. Fourth St.
The success of that meeting gave life to weekly dances every Thursday that were like “little parties” with various tropical rhythms: mambo, salsa, merengue, cumbia, among others. Nothing formal yet, Evans said.
In March, Maria Beaudry, who belongs to the group 509 Dancers con Sabor, arrived one night asking for classes. Since there were none, she volunteered to teach them along with her two partners.
“The next day I told my boss and she authorized this free class program,” Evans said. Since then, 509 Dancers con Sabor has been teaching salsa classes for free.
Thursday nights are the main dance nights, with a class offered. It’s music only on Tuesdays, with no class.
— América Barceló-Feldman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.