Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge
Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars.
While acknowledging the family’s pain, Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson said he trusted the judgment of the attorneys who weighed the evidence and risks of going to trial in sentencing Adrian Bueno to 7.5 years in prison as agreed in a plea deal.
“I’m going to follow it, even though it is your request and mine that he do more time,” Elofson said at Thursday's hearing. “I have to trust the analysis of the attorneys.”
Bueno, 30, entered an Alford plea to a single count of second-degree manslaughter in Ramos’ 2021 death in a drive-by shooting in Sunnyside. The Alford plea allows Bueno to maintain his innocence while conceding that there was enough evidence to convince a jury to find him guilty.
He was originally charged with first- and second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in Ramos’ death.
Those charges, along with a drunken-driving charge in Grandview Municipal Court, were also dropped as part of the agreement, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Jamil Gill said.
The 90-month sentence falls in the middle of the sentencing range based on Bueno’s criminal history.
Gill said the deal was “the best way to proceed” with the case, as there were issues with identification. “There was a lot of risk to the state. There was some risk to the defendant,” Gill said. “It balances out.”
James Kirkham, Bueno’s attorney, said there were other issues with suppressing evidence that would have affected the state, but he said Bueno also considered the risks of a jury trial and chose to go with the certainty the deal offered.
Ramos, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Court around 4:15 p.m. Jan. 31, 2021, according to court documents. Ramos died from his wound at Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Witnesses told police that someone drove by the house, and a passenger in the car fired over the car’s roof at Ramos and the house, the affidavit said. The house was hit at least four times, according to police, and there were three people inside.
Using witness statements and surveillance video, police identified Bueno as the driver and Francisco Rudy Gallardo, 43, as the shooter, court documents said.
Bueno is a Sureño street gang member, while Gallardo associates with Sureños, according to court documents. Gallardo remains at large, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Bueno turned himself in to U.S. Border Patrol officers in Yuma, Ariz., in August 2021 after being in Mexico.
Bueno’s conviction Wednesday is his second strike under the state’s “Three Strikes Law,” and Elofson warned him that a third serious offense would mean he’d go to prison for the rest of his life.
— Donald W. Meyers
Two new cases of monkeypox confirmed in Yakima County, bringing total to 3
The Yakima Health District has confirmed two more monkeypox cases in the last week, making for a total of three cases in the county.
These numbers match predictions made by Washington Department of Health officials who said they expect monkeypox cases across the state to double every seven to 10 days. Most of the cases are in King County, 215 of 254. Nearby counties like Benton and Lewis are still reporting one case each.
The first case in Yakima County was confirmed on July 28.
The YHD reminds the public to keep a lookout for common symptoms and signs of a monkeypox infection such as rashes, lesions, fever and aches. If an individual believes they have symptoms of monkeypox, they should call their health care provider and avoid contact with others.
Monkeypox spreads mainly through direct skin-to-skin contact and contact with bodily fluids. People also can become infected through contact with the bedding or clothing of an infected individual as well as through prolonged face-to-face interactions. Cases of monkeypox are most common among people who are sexually active. Health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.
State Department of Health officials announced Thursday in a statement that residents can call a designated hotline for questions about monkeypox: 833-829-4357. Assistance is available in 240 languages, the statement said. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and holidays.
Currently the health district is prioritizing its limited supply of Jynneos vaccines for close contact individuals.
Earlier this week, the federal government approved a plan to stretch the nation’s limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by giving people just one-fifth the usual dose. Research has suggested that the reduced amount is about as effective.
Nationwide, there are 10,768 confirmed cases of monkeypox. To date, no deaths caused by monkeypox have been reported in the U.S.
— Santiago Ochoa
Kids learn about responsibility, livestock at Yakima Valley Fair
GRANDVIEW -- More than 250 animals were on display at the Livestock Market Sale on Friday morning during the Yakima Valley Fair.
It’s the culmination of months of work for kids aged 9 and older, who have raised goats, swine, lambs and steers in 4-H or FFA programs for auction at the fair.
Businesses and community members gathered to bid on the livestock and support the kids. Each child led a single animal into the display area to show the crowd. Bids came hot and fast, ranging from a few dollars a pound to more than $20 a pound for the champion livestock.
The buyers decide whether to send the livestock to a butcher for the meat, take the animals home or turn it — selling it at a prearranged price to a meat processor.
The young people spent months feeding and watering, cleaning pens and taking responsibility for animals. The sale was a chance see the fruits of their labor.
It’s hard-earned experience. Owen and Allison Hartliep both raised goats since April for this year’s fair. It’s their second year at the livestock market sale, and they said it’s not always easy.
“Usually there’s a few escapes,” Owen said. “Cleaning the pen on hot days, it’s not fun.”
But the siblings enjoy the community. Owen is using the opportunity to save money for college.
“They learn so much about everything. About finance — you have to keep record books on your project. They know how much they spend and how much they make,” said Bob Fay, who’s helped organize the fair for more than 40 years. “Whether they make or lose money, they learn responsibility, they learn the animal is dependent on them.”
— Jasper Sundeen
