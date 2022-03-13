Yakima Valley’s offense could face a tough test against Green River in the Yaks’ first NWAC tournament game since 2018.
The conference announced the 16-team bracket Sunday afternoon, matching YVC, the East No. 3 seed, up against the No. 2 seed from the West division. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Everett Community College.
Four wins in its last five games helped Yakima Valley bounce back from a four-game losing streak to secure a berth in the first tournament in three years. The conference canceled the tournament in 2020 and didn’t hold one in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A hot start to the season sent the Yaks out to a 12-3 record, including a championship win over West division champs Lower Columbia to capture the Red Devil Classic title. YVC also lost to the West’s No. 3 seed, Tacoma.
Green River opened with just one win in its first five games before reeling off a pair of six-game winning streaks, including one to end the regular season. The Gators played two games against NWAC East opponents, losing to eighth-place Big Bend 62-59 in November and then beating second-place North Idaho 67-65 in December.
They gave up 69 points per game, the fewest of any NWAC team, while posting the conference’s best defensive efficiency rating. Yakima Valley’s offense ranked second in the conference with 86.8 points per game, led by sophomores Quentin Raynor and Conner Turner, a West Valley graduate.
The winner of Thursday’s matchup will face the winner of a game between South No. 1 Lane and North No. 4 Peninsula in the NWAC quarterfinals on Friday. Semifinals are scheduled for March 26 followed by the championship on March 27.
The Yaks finished fourth in the East but earned the No. 3 seed since North Idaho isn’t eligible for the postseason. YVC lost to South Puget Sound 76-75 at the NWAC tournament in 2018 and hasn’t won a tournament game since beating Edmonds 94-89 in 2016.
