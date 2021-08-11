Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is again limiting visitors as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in the community.
As of early July, the hospital was treating two COVID patients a day, a number that has grown to an average of 33 people day, Memorial said in a Wednesday news release.
Washington hospitals are severely strained, with COVID patients doubling from 426 cases on July 26 to 853 cases as of Aug. 9 statewide, according to the Washington State Hospital Association.
Memorial said it is seeing high volumes in its emergency room, which is the second-busiest in the state and treats nearly 300 people a day.
“Because health care facilities in the entire region are saturated, we are seeing more occasions when we must hold patients in our ER, sometimes up to 24 hours, because there is no place to transfer them for a higher level of care,” the release said.
Memorial and other hospitals across the state also are seeing a shortage of nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care workers.
As a result, the hospital is suspending most in-person visits. There are some exceptions for end of life, critical care and obstetric patients.
It also is requiring all providers, employees, students and contracted employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, per state order this week.
Local trends
A total of 39 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 countywide Tuesday. The last time it was that high was mid-January, according to Yakima Health District records.
Dr. Yasmin Barrios, an epidemiologist with the Yakima Health District, said in a community briefing Tuesday that Yakima County, like the rest of the U.S., has seen an increase in COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations. She attributed the rise to the more infectious delta variant, behavior changes that came after reopening on June 30, and less mask wearing.
While there have been breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated, the majority of cases are among unvaccinated individuals, she said.
Yakima County hospitalization rates, which were at 2.7 per 100,000 in mid-June, are at 11.2 this week, according to the health district.
Barrios said younger and healthier people are being hospitalized, including those in the 29-39 and 40-50 age groups.
“Our hospitalization rate, our case rate tell us there’s an incredible amount of community spread. And community spread means it’s everywhere,” she said.
The region’s hospitals had 92.6% of staffed ICU beds occupied as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health. Of 94 adult ICU beds in the region, 87 were occupied. Of those, 16 beds, or 17%, were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
This story is developing and will be updated.