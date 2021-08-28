NAMPA, Idaho — Yakima Valley took some positives away from a 6-2 loss in a scrimmage at Division II Northwest Nazarene, which was picked by GNAC coaches to finish third this fall.
The Yaks fell behind 4-0 before Isella Olivera scored in the 31st minute off an assist from Madalyn Bakker. Davis graduate Brianna Garfias scored midway through the second half for YVC, which won both of its NWAC friendlies earlier this week and will start its NWAC East schedule Sept. 8 at Blue Mountain.
First half: 1, Northwest Nazarene, McKenzie Buell, 7:00. 2, Northwest Nazarene, Buell, 12:00. 3, Northwest Nazarene, Ashley Parton (Jade Zimmer), 23:00. 4, Northwest Nazarene, Sierra Sanchez (Madison Grande), 29:00. 5, Yakima Valley, Isella Olivera (Madalyn Bakker), 31:00.
Second half: 6, Northwest Nazarene, Buell (Grande), 53:00. 7, Yakima Valley, Brianna Garfias (Olivera), 67:00. 8, Northwest Nazarene, Allison Wolf, 87:00.
Saves: Sophie Pixton (YV) 8, Morgan Bayless (YV) 2; Ariel Kotte (NN) 3, Bailey Blancett (NN) 3.