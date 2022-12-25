• Because we can’t get enough news about pizza and beer, Flame & Brew Wood Fired Pizza opened earlier this month at 302 W. Nob Hill Blvd. (at the southwest corner of Third Avenue and Nob Hill). Offering pizza, wings, salads, cheesy bread and a variety of domestic, imported and craft brewed beers, wine and ciders, the restaurant is open daily at 11 a.m. for dine-in and takeout. Call 509-895-7017 or visit their Facebook page.
• Le Mercantile, a business that combines a café with homemade, vintage and collectible goods for sale, opened last month at 218 W. Yakima Ave. Everything from coffee and pastries to plants, board games, clothing and gifts is available. For hours of operations and more details, visit their Facebook page or call 509-367-6099.
• Looks like another restaurant could be coming to the building at 2201 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima. A sign for “Y Kitchen and Bar” went up this past week at the location, which most recently housed the Mercedes and Family Mexican restaurant.
• Drink ’n Games, a bar and arcade at 509 W. Yakima Ave., closed two weeks ago. On the business’ Facebook page, owner Jamie Burns posted the following on Dec. 10: “It’s not easy for us but unfortunately tonight will be our last night in business. It’s been a hell of a ride and we have had some of the best times of our lives and met the best people along the way but being in business through a pandemic and now a recession, it’s been hard to say the least.”
