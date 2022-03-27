A pair of big first innings carried Yakima Valley to a doubleheader sweep over Grays Harbor Sunday afternoon at Parker Faller Field.
The Yaks scored four runs to start a 7-4 win and Ryne Hays homered in the first inning of a 7-3 win to close out three wins in four days. Hank Dunn, Corey Jarrell and Joe Taylor all added two hits in each game for YVC, which will host Spokane in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Hank Dunn 2-5, 3b, 3 runs; Corey Jarrell 2-4, run, 3 RBI, Ryne Hays 2-5, HR, 2 RBI; Joe Taylor 2-3, 3b, run. Game 2: Dunn 2-4, run, RBI; Jarrell 2-5, run; Spencer Marenco 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Owen Bischoff 2-5, run, RBI; Taylor 2-3, RBI.
---
Wildcats split again
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington split a doubleheader at home against Saint Martin's for the second straight day on Sunday.
Zach Berryman and Adam Fahsel both homered in a 10-5 loss before the Wildcats beat the Saints 8-5. Michael Copeland went 2-for-2 with two runs and Charlie Larson went 2-for-3 with a double in Game 2.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Zach Berryman 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Adam Fahsel 2-4, HR, RBI; Michael Copeland 2-4, run; Tyler McClain 2-4, 2b, run; Trevor Tripoli 2-4, run. Game 2: Copeland 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Austin Ohland 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Fahsel 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Charlie Larson 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; McClain 2-2, RBI; Tripoli 1-2, 3b, 2 RBI.
---
SOFTBALL
Central shuts out SFU
ELLENSBURG — An 8-0 shutout for Rhaney Harris helped Central Washington split a doubleheader against Simon Fraser on Sunday.
Harris gave up only one hit in five innings and five different Wildcats contributed two hits with at least one for extra bases. One of them, Allie Thiessen, collected two more hits in an 11-5 loss to close out the series.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Rhaney Harris 5 IP, 2 K, 1 H, 0 R; Harlee Carpenter 2-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Allie Thiessen 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Myiah Seaton 2-3, 2 runs, 3b; Makenna King 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Jillian Hampson 2-3, 3b, run, RBI. Game 2: Thiessen 2-3, run, RBI; Brooke Jordan 1-3, 2b, RBI; Karsyn Decker 1-3, 2b, RBI.
---
Yaks split doubleheader
Yakima Valley's bats came alive in the second game to earn a split against visiting Treasure Valley on Sunday.
The Yaks bounced back from a 7-0 loss to pick up an 8-4 win. They'll host Wenatchee Valley on Tuesday.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
EPHRATA 2-3, EAST VALLEY 1-0: At Ephrata, Red Devils starting pitchers Garin Gurtler and Kaden Taylor both allowed only one run in six innings of work on Saturday. They'll host Selah in a doubleheader next Saturday.
EV highlights — Game 1: Garin Gurtler 6 IP, 7 K, ER. Game 2: Brayden Palmateer 2-3; Xander Smith 2-2; Kaden Taylor 6 IP, ER.
