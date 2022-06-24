Yakima United avenged a road loss and picked up a critical three points at Sozo Sports Complex Friday night.
The Hoppers beat Washington Premier 3-0 to move into first-place in the Evergreen Premier League’s I-90 conference, one point ahead of Washington Premier. Captain Missael Lopez opened the scoring early in the second half for Yakima United, then Hector Valdovinos and Isaiah Rojas added late goals to seal a third straight home win.
A win over Everett in Sunday’s home finale would put the Hoppers in prime position for one of the conference’s two playoff spots. They’ll conclude their regular season on July 10 at Vancouver and the semifinals are scheduled for July 16 or 17.
Yakima United lost to Washington Premier 2-1 nearly a month ago and followed that up with a 4-0 loss at PacNW. The Hoppers bounced back by beating Spokane 7-1 last Saturday.
