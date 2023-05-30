Contractors in the Yakima Training Center are moving the center’s emergency siren from the old YTC fire station and into the new one.
Officials said the siren would be tested on Tuesday afternoon after being relocated. Residents near the training center may hear the siren go off. An Army spokesperson says there is no need for concern.
Santiago Ochoa is a bilingual journalist covering health care access at the Yakima Herald-Republic in Yakima, Washington. Before joining the Herald, Ochoa reported for Flint Beat in Flint, Michigan, covering the city’s Latino population—health care, education, community building and more, and winning top honors in the Michigan Press Association’s feature category. He served as photographer and later editor for his college newspaper, The Michigan Times. When he’s not working, Ochoa enjoys cross-country trips on his motorcycle, going to the movies, reading and skiing.
