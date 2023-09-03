Yakima will be the site of the second annual State of Washington Tourism Conference and Responsible Outdoor Travel Summit, Oct. 24-26 at the Yakima Convention & Event Center.
We are excited to be hosting this event and encourage all of you interested in tourism, economic development, community building and outdoor recreation to attend.
The keynote presentation will feature Sherry Rupert, CEO of the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Sherry has nearly two decades of executive-level experience managing and promoting Native American tourism. I met her at an international conference this summer and think she’ll be a great speaker.
AIANTA’s mission is to define, introduce, grow and sustain American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian tourism that honors traditions and values.
In addition, the conference has many educational sessions addressing a range of tourism and community topics. Sessions include emerging trends in social media, marketing on a small budget, community partnerships and collaborations, how Artificial Intelligence is transforming marketing, indigenous tourism opportunities, emerging marketing channels and strategies plus measuring success for destinations.
I will be leading a panel discussing agritourism and food/beverage-based programs and challenges.
A highlight of the event includes the Tourism Industry Awards, which celebrate the creativity, innovation and contributions of people, advocates, businesses and organizations that support Washington tourism.
The Responsible Outdoor Travel Summit occurs on the last day and brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, legislators, public land managers, media and businesses involved in outdoor recreation.
Though presentation topics are in development, past topics included discussions and panelists addressing responsible travel best practices, managing tourism volumes in communities and the outdoors, improving the recreational user experience plus inclusion and representation in outdoor recreation.
Keynote presenter for the outdoor summit is Celisa Hopkins, executive director of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy. Her presentation is titled “Taking Care of the Places We Play: Responsible Recreation.”
As the host destination, we’ll be showcasing many facets of the Yakima Valley with displays, locally themed food menus and a special off-site event at the Outskirts Brewing Company with live entertainment.
Attendees can also sign up for a pre-conference guided hike in the Cowiche Canyon with a trek hike to Wilridge Winery or a tour and tasting of three local breweries with The Little Hopper providing transportation.
I want to give special thanks to Legends Casino Hotel and Valley Mall for being our local sponsors for the local activities.
While the conference is relatively small with 200-300 people, the energy and interest will be great. As we are now well past the recovery phase of the pandemic, the travel and tourism community is moving forward to new horizons, challenges and opportunities. There is much excitement and support for tourism for its economic, cultural and community building benefits.
Plus, it will be our time to show the state tourism community what great things we are doing and why the Yakima Valley is a special region in Washington!
I invite you to join us. For more details and to register, go to https://industry.stateofwatourism.com/state-of-washington-tourism-conference
