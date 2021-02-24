Updated 6 p.m.: A 17-year-old boy was shot in what Yakima police said was a drive-by shooting Wednesday.
Police were called to the area of Garfield Elementary School shortly before noon on a report of the shooting, said Yakima police Sgt. Einar Agledal. Police said The boy was walking on Fairbanks Avenue by the school when a vehicle pulled up, Agledal said.
Witnesses reported hearing two shots, Agledal said. The boy was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Agledal said.
School was not in session at the time, Agledal said. Police consider the shooting to be gang-related.
4 people in custody
Yakima police took four people into custody following a chase by police that ended in a crash.
Officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 2:25, and in the ensuing chase, the stolen vehicle hit an ESD 105 school bus and rolled over near South Eight Avenue and Walnut Street, said Yakima police Lt. Chad Stephens.
Four people in the car were taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being taken into custody, Stephens said. Police also found a gun, and Stephens said they are suspects in the earlier shooting.
A bus driver also had minor injuries, Stephens said, adding that there were no children on the bus.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
This story was updated to correct Sgt. Algedal's rank.