Things are going to look a lot different when you visit YakimaHerald.com on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
The team at the Yakima Herald-Republic spent nearly a year cooking up a new website as part of the newspaper's plan to invest in local journalism and keep people in the Yakima Valley informed for years to come.
Along with a fresh, clean look, the new site was designed from the ground up to work well on mobile devices and desktop computers so it's easier to find the latest local news, sports and feature articles you're looking for — wherever you are.
Starting April 1, the Yakima Herald-Republic will begin delivering printed newspapers only on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays as part of a larger strategy to ensure our community keeps getting the news it needs far into the future. The Yakima Valley is our home and our team was focused on finding ways to use this opportunity to better serve the people who depend on us for information. The new website is a big part of that, and we hope it makes finding and reading articles that matter to you easier.
Many rural communities across the U.S. have seen their local newspapers shut down in recent years, and we're not going to let that happen in our Valley. The Yakima Herald-Republic has plans to expand its local news coverage and is launching a new section about exploring the Yakima Valley.
Another feature of our new website is that it offers quick access to the newspaper's e-edition. It's your daily Yakima Herald-Republic delivered every morning to your computer or phone instead of your driveway or paper box, and subscribers will continue to get it every day of the week.
Our mission continues to be serving the people of the Yakima Valley and we deeply appreciate your support. If you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up for a digital subscription online at subscribe.yakimaherald.com. It's $1.99 for the first month, then $13.99 each month after that and it gives you total access to YakimaHerald.com, the e-edition and the YHR app available on your mobile phone.
Additionally, you can help support local journalism in the Valley by contributing to the Yakima Free Press Campaign at yakimafreepress.org.
We hope you like the new site and would love to hear how you feel about it. Email us at feedback@yakimaherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.