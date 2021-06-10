The Yakima Health District reported 35 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, with one new death.
The county’s total is 31,421 cases since the pandemic started, with deaths at 426. Twelve people were hospitalized Thursday, with one intubated.
As of Thursday, 30,161 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 63.9% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 55.1% 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 47.4% are fully vaccinated. Yakima County had 101.1 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from May 20 to June 2.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Community Vaccination Center, normally at State Fair Park, has been moved until June 14. It is closed today and Saturday but will be open at its temporary location, the Yakima Valley Emergency Management parking lot at 2403 S. 18th St. in Union Gap, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Mobile clinics
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned today at the following locations without an appointment:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Union Gap School, 3201 Fourth St.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wapato High School, 1202 S Camas Ave., Wapato.