YAKIMA, Wash. — Runners will return to Yakima Avenue on June 13 with the second Yakima Downtown Mile.
The race, which begins just east of 16th Avenue and ends in the heart of downtown on Yakima Avenue, is free for runners younger than 18 years old, $25 for adults and $12.50 for those 55 or older. Registration is open at www.yakimamile.com.
Six runners broke four minutes in last year’s men’s elite race, led by Germany’s Amos Bartelsmeyer, who clocked the fastest mile ever in the state of Washington at 3 minutes, 51.79 seconds.
Bartelsmeyer’s victory and record earned him $10,000 of the $30,000-plus prize money that was handed out. H
Therese Haiss took home $5,000 for winning the women’s elite mile, clocking 4:29 to edge Heather Kampf by a second. H
Eisenhower junior Jonas Price won the high school race by 33 seconds with a time of 4:17.