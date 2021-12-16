Yakima Valley Pippins fans can look forward to more comfortable seating options next summer.
Nor-Pac Seating company plans to install new, green Hussey Legen seats to replace more than 1,000 of the original blue chair-back seats at Yakima County Stadium, which opened in 1993. Another 504 Legend seats like those at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park and Yakima Valley College’s Parker-Faller Field will replace the bleacher-back Stadium View sections.
Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said in a release the new seats should be in place when the stadium hosts high school tournament games starting May 14. Yakima Valley will open its season at home on Friday, June 3 against the five-time defending champion Corvallis Knights.
