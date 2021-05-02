Yakima County Stadium will host four collegiate club baseball teams for the Northern Pacific Regional Tournament on May 14-16.
Club teams from Gonzaga, Utah State and Oregon will attend along with an undetermined team. The tournament winner will advance to the eight-team NCBA World Series in Pittsburg, Kansas.
“This is another opportunity that presented itself, and we’re pleased to be hosting the tournament,” Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said in a release. “Club baseball continues to grow at universities around the country, and I think this will be a good opportunity for people to come out and enjoy a few games.”
Stadium attendance will be limited to comply with local and state guidelines, Garretson said.
“Capacity will be at 700 spectators if Yakima County remains in Phase 3 (of the state’s reopening plan), and we can limit stadium capacity to 200 total people if we fall back to Phase 2,” he added. “In either case, we’ll maintain social distancing and safety for everyone.”
Face coverings will be required for anyone when not in their seats, Garretson said. There will be no charge for admission; parking will be behind the stadium so as not to interfere with the Yakima County Vaccination Clinic at State Fair Park.
The Yakima Valley pippins are scheduled to open the 2021 season Friday, June 4 against four-time defending champions Corvallis. The Pippins originally expected to start play against newcomer Kamloops, which had planned to enter the league this summer along with Edmonton and Nanaimo before the West Coast League canceled travel across the border for this season.
The coronavirus forced the league to cancel its 2020 season, and this year’s schedule will feature only the 10 U.S.-based teams. Each club will play a 48-game WCL schedule supplemented by additional nonleague games, including 11 home contests for the Pippins.
The three expansion teams and holdovers Vitoria and Kelowna will rejoin the league in 2022.