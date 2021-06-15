The Yakima Health District reported 22 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,515 since the pandemic started, with deaths remaining at 427.
Three people were hospitalized Tuesday, with none intubated.
As of Tuesday, 30,262 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 64.7% of people 16 and up have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 56% 16 and up have initiated vaccination and 48.7% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 99.5 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from May 25 to June 7.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Mondays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It will be closed Fridays and Saturdays.
First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations without an appointment:
Wednesday
- 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Toppenish Post Office 14 Jefferson Ave., Toppenish.
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Yakima Chamber of Commerce, 10 N. Ninth St., Yakima.
Thursday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Visitor Information Center, 101 N. Fair Ave., Yakima.
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., China Wok, 613 Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnyside.
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lewis & Clark Middle School, 1114 W. Pierce St., Yakima.
- 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Barge-Lincoln Elementary School, 219 E. I St., Yakima.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.