Clayton Peter Brown Jr., 38, of Yakima was fatally shot Jan. 11 at the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First Street. Yakima police are investigating.
Nathaniel Denton, 4, of Yakima was strangled to death Jan. 13 at his home in the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue. Yakima police arrested his stepmother, Antoinette Illona Miller, 27, and she has been charged with second-degree murder his death.
Jordan A. Besel, 31, of Toppenish, was shot Jan. 24 in the parking lot of the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave., and died Jan. 24 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic has declined to file charges pending further investigation.
Armando Amaro Gutierrez, 40, of Sunnyside, was shot to death Jan. 24, in the Port of Sunnyside. Sunnyside police are investigating.
Gerald Stephen Moore, 71, of Yakima, was fatally shot Feb. 16 outside his home in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street. Yakima police arrested Vincent Luis Mora-Worthington, who has been charged with second-degree murder.
Shawn Dwight Tolbert, 16, of Yakima was shot in the parking lot at Eisenhower High School March 16. Yakima police arrested his 15-year-old cousin, who is charged with second-degree murder in Yakima County Juvenile Court.
Anita Lucei, 15, of Toppenish, was fatally shot April 13 in the 700 block of Nation Street. The FBI is investigating because she is a Yakama Nation citizen and was killed on the reservation.
Edgar Santoyo, 24, of Sunnyside was shot to death April 22 in the 200 block of North G Street in Toppenish. Toppenish police are investigating.
Daniel Torres-Nateras, 51, of Wapato was stabbed to death May 12 in the 200 block of West C Street in Wapato. Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Randy D. Scholl, 43, of Yakima was fatally shot May 15 outside his home in the 900 block of LaSalle Street. Yakima police arrested David Davila Cordero and Abraham Jesus Garcia-Carrillo are charged with first-degree murder.
Nicole M. Haggerty, 39, of Selah was killed May 16 after she was run over by a car in the 1800 block of Rainier Place at the Valley Mall. Union Gap police arrested her fiance, Christopher Lee Havins, who has been charged with second-degree murder.
Eric Paredes, 32, of Zillah, was found shot to death May 22 near the intersection of North Meyers and Fraley Cutoff roads near Toppenish.
The remains of Jennifer Caridad, 24, of Sunnyside were found May 24, 2022, near Satus Longhouse Road in Toppenish. Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating. She was reported missing in 2021.
Rogelio Arenas, 16, of Yakima was shot May 29 in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue and died June 3 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Yakima police are investigating.
Juan Carlos Zavala, 32, of Yakima was fatally shot June 22 outside the Rocky Mart, 1003 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Yakima police are investigating.
Jose Navarro, 84, and Rafaela Guzman Navarro, 87, were beaten to death in their home in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street in Union Gap. Union Gap police are investigating.
Mathew James Rand, 30, of Grandview, was shot to death July 17 in the 5300 block of Sunnyside Mabton Road. Yakima County sheriff's deputies arrested Jon Ray Bonewell Jr., who is charged with second-degree murder.
Daniel Raymond Bridges, 33, of Yakima was shot to death in a parking lot in the 1300 block of West King Street July 28. Yakima police are investigating.
Jose Martiniano, 60, of Outlook was fatally shot outside a home in the 900 block of South Lester Road Aug. 3. Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Jose Rosario Arellano, 36, of Tri-Cities was found shot to death at an apartment in the 8500 block of Beauchene Road in Moxee. Moxee police are investigating.
Robert Allan Patrick Hamre, a 36-year-old transient, died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being assaulted in the 500 block of East Chestnut Avenue Aug. 5. Yakima police are investigating.
An unidentified man's partially burned body was found near a burned car in the 100 block of Progressive Road near Wapato. An autopsy determined the man died as a result of "homicidal violence." Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to call the investigating agency or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
