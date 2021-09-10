As of Sept. 10, 2021
New cases Friday: 260
Average new daily cases for past week: 156
Hospitalizations on Friday: 61 with 8 intubated
Total deaths: 478, +3 new
Case rate per 100,000 over last 14 days: 1,031
Fully vaccinated, 16 and up: 58.5%
Fully vaccinated, 12 and up: 55.8%
CDC level of community transmission: High
For COVID-19 vaccine locations, go to YakimaVaccines.org.
