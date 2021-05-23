There are plenty of places to set up a tent in Yakima County. Some spots are near to the city while others are more forested, remote or dispersed. There are opportunities to soak up the sun or to breathe in fresh mountain air on nearby trails. For those in search of campsites with showers or those who are more into roughing it, here are some suggestions.
The local, token-shower option
Yakima Sportsman State Park is pitched as “an oasis in the desert” and a perfect destination for bird lovers. This 266-acre spot in Terrace Heights offers 37 standard campsites with hookups, two ADA accessible bathrooms and four ADA accessible token-operated showers. It attracts campers, as well as more than 130 bird species to the confluence of marshes, grasses and ponds. Spot wood ducks and herons, or go fishing for rainbow trout with young anglers on the pond. Even in the middle of Yakima’s desert lands, trees offer shade to keep campers cool through the summer months.
Lakeside camping options
- Head for the hillside and set up camp at Rimrock Lake off Highway 12. Whether you’re in search of dispersed camping along the roadside, a campsite with hookups or a cabin, there are plenty of options by the crystal-blue lake. Dispersed campsite options can be found all the way around Rimrock. First-come, first-serve sites can also be found at U.S. Forest Service-run spots like the Clear Lake north and south campgrounds, which are best enjoyed during summer. For campsites with full hookups, water and electricity — or for a cabin in the woods — there are options like the Rimrock Lake Resort, open year-round.
- Driving up State Route 410, Bumping Lake Campground has 45 campsites including RV-accessible spots. Enjoy lakeside views, a boat launch, potable water and toilets. This is a great spot to kick back and unwind, or to gear up for big hikes like the nearby Mount Aix trail, a difficult trek with phenomenal views of Mount Adams, Mount St. Helens, the Goat Rocks, Mount Rainier and more at the top.
Options closer to town
- A shorter drive up U.S. Highway 12 from Naches is Windy Point Campground, a collection of over a dozen campsites along the Tieton River, featuring campfire pits and picnic tables. A popular take-out spot for river rafters and parking spot for fishers, the campground is also ideal for hikers. Surrounding hiking options include the Frost Mountain Lookout Trail, Keenan Meadows Trail and the Grey Rock Trail.
- Driving just past Windy Point Campground on the way up Highway 12 away from Naches is a dispersed camping option that is not for the faint of heart or a two-wheel drive car. Forest Service Road 1302 offers a steep, rocky climb up to Windy Point, where adventurers will find stunning views of the Tieton River below and beautiful rock formations behind it. Dispersed camping spots can be found roughly seven miles up the Forest Service road, where some trees might help to shield from the strong gusts of wind that the area is aptly named after. Campers are wise to bring plenty of wood to help keep warm by a campfire, as well as thick layers. A beautiful, remote spot with phenomenal stargazing and little cellphone signal, Windy Point is a great place to escape if you’re with a well-seasoned outdoors person.
- Heading past Tampico, campers will also find a shaded spot to unwind in Yakima County at Ahtanum Campground. The 13 overnight campsites managed by the state Department of Natural Resources are free to stay at and feature both fire pits and picnic tables. The Ahtanum State Forest is a popular spot both for hikers and ATV use. Popular trails nearby include Grey Rock Trailhead, Whites Ridge and Red Saddle trails. Many campsites at Ahtanum Campground are creekside, and the stay offers visitors solitude.