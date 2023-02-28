• City of Yakima, Martin Luther King Jr Park Community Swimming Pool, $3 million
• Town of Harrah, New Source Well, $1 million
• YWCA Yakima, Bringing It Home II, $1 million
• City of Granger, Railroad Ave and Sunnyside Ave Water Main Replacements, $900,000
• City of Grandview, Source Well Improvements, $850,000
• Terrace Heights Sewer District, Collection System Improvements-Phase II, $800,000
• City of Wapato, Well 5 Water Treatment Facility, $750,000
• City of Toppenish, Juniper & Jackson St Domestic Water Resiliency Improvements, $700,000
• Yakima Greenway Foundation, Yakima Greenway Capital Improvement Project, $700,000
• City of Selah, Selah Parks and Recreation Improvements, $600,000
• City of Zillah, Citywide Water Meter Replacement, $600,000
• Lower Yakima Valley Trails & Recreational Pathway Foundation, Lower Yakima Valley Trails and Recreational Pathway, $600,000
• Emergency Medical Services, Increasing Patient Outcomes with Quality Equipment for Chest Compressors, $550,000
• City of Mabton, Water and Sewer (Phase II) Improvements, $500,000
• City of Tieton, Water Main Improvement, $500,000
• Triumph Treatment Services, James Oldham Treatment Center Remodeling Project, $500,000
• Heritage University, Rural Wastewater Efficiency Project, $500,000
• Roza Irrigation District, Pump 3 Low ECS Project, $500,000
• Yakima County Public Services, Buena Wastewater System, Phase 1 Improvements, $500,000
• Nob Hill Water Association, 72nd Ave Mainline Replacement from Summitview to Nob Hill, $500,000
• Selah-Moxee Irrigation District, Selah Moxee Canal Piping, $500,000
• City of Union Gap, Union Gap Library and Community Center, $400,000
• Highland Food Bank, Highland Food Bank Building Project, $400,000
• Selah Naches Food Bank, $400,000
• SOZO Sports of Central Washington, Indoor Sports Complex for Multi Sport Use, $250,000
• Children's Village Expansion Project for Children with Developmental Disabilities and Special Health Care Needs, $250,000
• North Yakima Conservation District, Wenas Dam Access Safety Project, $238,210
• Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District, Snipes Canal Lining, $153,400
• GMC Companies, GMC Institute-Behind the Wheel Training for CDL, $100,000
• Yakima County Public Services, Buena Wastewater System, Phase 2, $100,000
• Granger Historical Society, New Granger Museum, $100,000
• Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care, Grief Support Services, $60,000
• South Yakima Conservation District, Lower Yakima Valley GwMA DR 3 Closure, $27,850
Total: $18,540,460
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.