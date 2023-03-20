Yakima City Council members will consider increasing construction fees on Tuesday. In some cases it will be the first time fees have increased in more than 20 years, staff members said.
Until 2014, city building permit fees were adjusted annually in accordance with Seattle-area Consumer Price Index data, city officials reported, while other fees such as plumbing, mechanical and fire permit fees have not been adjusted since 2002.
In February 2022, the city hired the FCS Group to determine the actual cost of services and conduct a fee study. The study determined that fees for plumbing, mechanical, building and construction-related permits should gradually be increased so 100% of costs are recovered.
“Building permit fees are based on valuation of projects determined by valuation fee tables adopted by (city) council,” Joan Davenport, community development director, wrote in a memo to City Council members.
“The proposed ordinance adopts the current valuation table that is published by the International Code Council, and fees will automatically adjust annually as the new items are published,” Davenport wrote.
Plumbing, mechanical and fire permit fees – currently based on a per-item basis, or flat rate – will be based on the same valuation table as building permits if the council approves the new schedule.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include an agreement with the Lions Club of Yakima for the design, installation and use of a picnic shelter at Lions Park; a resolution authorizing the opioid pharmacy and manufacturer settlements and accompanying allocation agreement; and an update on the state legislative session.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.