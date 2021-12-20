Welcome to Yakima Arts Talk, a podcast hosted by YHR education reporter Vanessa Ontiveros that explores arts education in the Yakima Valley and surrounding areas.
Rural communities often have less access to arts programs. But as many students and educators will attest, art is a deeply meaningful part of their lives.
In our first episode, we speak with Dr. T. André Feagin, Director of Bands at Central Washington University. He’s the first Black collegiate band director in the state of Washington. He spoke with us about diversity and inclusion in music education, how music can form leaders, and the connection between love of music and love of others.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.