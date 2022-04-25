The music competition Yakima AppleJam will return to State Fair Park this July Fourth for its fourth installment.
Yakima AppleJam showcases musical talent in the Yakima Valley. $500 in prize money will be awarded for best band performance, best solo performance and best overall performance.
Entries for the contest can be submitted starting today, April 25, 2022. Demo videos can be uploaded to https://bit.ly/3K5TYrF. Interested musicians, solo act or band, have until May 25 to submit a demo video.
Yakima AppleJam is open to performers of all ages and all musical types. It is free to enter.
“We have a lot of talent here in the Yakima Valley. AppleJam celebrates these amazing artists with a fun, family-friendly concert in front of a great big crowd,” Paul Crawford, organizer and marketing manger of Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, said in a news release.
Between May 25 and June 15, the public can vote for their favorites at the AppleJam website. The top vote-getters will be invited to perform at Yakima’s Fourth of July celebration at State Fair Park. The invited winners will perform for a panel of judges for a chance at the prize money.
The Fourth of July celebration is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. July 4, 2022 at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
