Yakama Warriors and other dignitaries gave members of a Yakima-based military company, as well as other Vietnam veterans something they didn’t get a half-century ago.
A welcome home.
About 100 people, including almost 30 veterans of the 737th Transportation Company — the “Yakima Valley Apple Knockers” — gathered at Sarg Hubbard Park for the annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Program.
The event was held in advance of the state’s annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Tuesday, which commemorates the final withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam in 1973.
Yakama Warriors, a Yakama Nation veterans group, has conducted the ceremonies at Sarg Hubbard Park since 2013, with 2020’s program cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.
Lt. Col. Luke Wittmer, commander of the Yakima Training Center, said Vietnam veterans deserve the nation’s gratitude, not just for their service in an unpopular war, but for the example they set for today’s service members.
“The current generation of servicemen and women that I am privileged to serve alongside today owe you a great debt of gratitude for the honorable legacy that you built and passed along to us¸” Wittmer said, “to commit ourselves to serve with a heart dedicated to duty, honor and country, to live selflessly and, if need be, to lay one’s life down in defense of the Constitution that we have sworn to support and defend, and all that it represents for our precious liberties and freedoms in this great country.”
Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers, along with reading a proclamation honoring the 737th, also expressed her own welcome home to Vietnam veterans, thanking them for their service.
“I have my own memories of how poorly our veterans were treated when they came home,” Byers said. “I apologize to you.”
Verne Bakker, who served with the 737th during its deployment to Vietnam, said having the Yakama Warriors honor them was “awesome.”
“I came home in 1969, and it was 17 years before someone said, ‘Thank you for your service,’ and that was in Sturgis (S.D.),” Bakker recalled.
Bill Timmermans, another member of the 737th, said the unit’s Vietnam vets worked with the Yakama Warriors for more than a month on the ceremony.
Bakker and Timmermans were presented with beaded sashes, while all veterans attending the ceremony received a T-shirt that showed a Vietnam campaign ribbon and the words “Welcome Home March 30.”