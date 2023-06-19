Wyatt Mills pitched for Yakima Valley after his sophomore year at Gonzaga. Appearing in 18 games with the Pippins, the right-handed Spokane native struck out 20 over 26 ⅔ innings with a 1.01 ERA.
Drafted after his senior year in the third round by the Mariners, Mills debuted with Seattle four years later. He made 11 appearances in 2021, allowing 14 earned runs in 12 ⅔ innings. After bouncing between Triple-A Tacoma and the Mariners in early 2022, he was traded to the Royals as part of the Carlos Santana trade.
Mills pitched in 19 games for Kansas City in the season’s final few months, allowing 11 earned runs and striking out 20 over 20 ⅔ innings. Traded to the Red Sox in the offseason, Mills has been sidelined by injury in 2023.
