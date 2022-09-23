A worker driving a top cutter waits for a truck to return so harvest can continue in a field owned by Morrier Ranch on their final night of harvest for the season Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Moxee, Wash.
A bottom cutter cuts the bottom of the hop bines loose as a top cutter follows behind in a field owned by Morrier Ranch on their final night of harvest for the season Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Moxee, Wash.
A worker driving a top cutter waits for a truck to return so harvest can continue in a field owned by Morrier Ranch on their final night of harvest for the season Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Moxee, Wash.
A bottom cutter cuts the bottom of the hop bines loose as a top cutter follows behind in a field owned by Morrier Ranch on their final night of harvest for the season Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Moxee, Wash.
Workers at Morrier Ranch completed their final night of harvest for the season Thursday in Moxee. Most farms in the Yakima Valley harvest hops 24 hours a day, seven days a week during their harvest window. Hop harvest usually starts in late August and continues until early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.