Modern day trailblazers continue the tradition of hand-tended vines, small-scale production and dedication to the craft of growing wine grapes. But it takes more than tradition to grow world-class grapes. It takes the right soil, bedrock, elevation, aspect and weather.
The grapes don’t just grow themselves. To optimize every grape in the vineyard, you need a great crew. DuBrul Vineyard in Sunnyside has cultivated a loyal following for its fruit with helpful hands from an all-female vineyard crew.
“Our vineyard is considered a world-class grape growing site,” according to Kerry Shiels of DuBrul Vineyard. “Winemakers from all over the state take our grapes and ... designate them into bottlings of different varietals, and we are very proud of that.”
“One of the reasons for our success is our all-female crew. We have found that women pay meticulous attention to detail, and they are very gentle. The care and dedication that these ladies put into the vines are important this year, and prior years because of the cumulative effect of growing grapes. It adds up to world-class grapes and world-class vines year in and year out, with very consistent quality."
The ladies of DuBrul take great pride in the product; they know the wines from this vineyard are high quality. The all-female crew has been with the Shiels family for well over 10 years.
“Our crew is fabulous -- they love their jobs, they come in year after year. We have a lot of consistency,” says Shiels. “Right now, we have eight ladies working with us. We’ll start in the spring with four and as the season goes on we bring in more.”
This type of work is very specialized. An experienced, knowledgeable crew knows where they are likely to see any kind of pest or disease issues. They watch everything -- from irrigation, making sure the crop loads are appropriate, that every cluster has optimal sunlight, the airflow is adequate and all the spacing is what it needs to be. They are always on the lookout for potential problems.
The proof is in the bottle. The following are good examples of wines grown at DuBrul Vineyard:
2018 Va Piano Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Dubrul Vineyard. This dense purple wine is another great one from a great site on the northern edge of the Yakima Valley. It is medium to full-bodied, balanced, and structured with impressive aromatics of blueberries, sweet currants and tobacco. This wine should keep for two decades. Wine critic Jeb Dunnuck gives this 94+ points.
2017 Kevin White Winery Heritage Dubrul Vineyard. This one is 57% cabernet sauvignon and 43% merlot. It features lots of mulled red and black fruits, and meaty notes define the bouquet. Medium to full body. Round texture, soft tannins and great finish. Good to drink any time over the coming decade. Dunnuck gives this one 90 points.
2018 Cote Bonneville Carriage House Dubrul Vineyard. This wine is 65% cabernet sauvignon, 32% merlot and 3% cabernet franc. This is a gorgeous wine offering tons of cassis fruits. Medium to full body. An age-worthy, balanced, beautiful wine to enjoy over the coming 15 years or more. Dunnuck's rating is 94 points.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.
