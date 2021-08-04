In 1953, famed naturalist Roger Tory Peterson, who originated the field guide series bearing his name, took his British colleague, James Fisher, on a 30,000-mile tour of North America.
They recounted their adventure in Wild America, a memorable book indeed. Off of Washington state’s Olympic coast lies Destruction Island. James commented on the “winter wrens” he heard singing on this island: “I thought, the little birds sang a weak song — buzzy and almost insect-like. They were not at all like the strong, explosive singers back home or the sweet musical ones of the American Northeast. Until recently, these were all thought to be the same species.
In 2010, with modern genetic and field research, the three were split into separate species, the Eurasian wren of Europe and Asia, winter wren in eastern North America (extending west across central Canada), and the Pacific wren in northwestern North America.
How to spot one: Usually heard before seen, their song is a marvelous, sustained series of speedy tinkling notes. Their call note is a staccato chet chet chet. Look for this tiny bird, almost mouselike, creeping over logs, roots, and low branches near the ground. Take a closer look at this creature and you’ll see it’s a reddish-brown bird barely four inches long with a stubby, cocked tail.
When and where to look: Pacific wrens are common in cool, wet, conifer forests, especially with lots of fallen logs and exposed roots. West of Yakima, look and listen for these birds as soon as the snow melts near White or Chinook Passes and along mountain trails at higher elevations. They nest in these shady forests, migrating south in October, passing through the Yakima Valley to mostly snow-free habitats in California or Oregon.
A very few remain to overwinter in the Yakima Valley usually in thickets near water. West of the Cascades at low elevations where it is mostly snow-free, many do not migrate. Around Yakima, they appear briefly in spring again on their return migration.
Chow time: Feeds mostly on a wide variety of small insects, spiders, and millipedes.
Home life: The male sings its extraordinary tinkling melody to attract a mate and establish a territory. He also woos her by perching near his prospective mate, with his wings half-open and fluttering, all the while singing. For a nest, they chose a natural cavity near the ground, such as a hole among roots, fallen trees, stumps, or crevices in rocks, or in streambanks.
Both sexes build the nest of grass, moss, and rootlets, lined with animal hair and feathers. The female lays four to seven eggs and she alone incubates these for just over two weeks. Both parents help in feeding the young, who fledge about 18 days after hatching.
Avian researchers about 15 years ago found the region where the winter wren of eastern North America meets the Pacific wren. This was on mountain slopes in the Murray River valley in northeast British Columbia. There they found Pacific wren males attracting only females of that species. Nearby singing winter wren males were paired with only females of that species, thus bolstering the evidence these were indeed separate species.
• Wildlife Moment, focusing on native wildlife, typically runs in Outdoors on the first Thursday of the month, with the cooperation of the Yakima Valley Aububon Society.