Here’s a harsh fact: Financially speaking, the coronavirus pandemic has hit women harder than men. The layoffs, the school closures, the social and business limitations — one way or another, it’s been worse for women than for men.
Since March, they’ve been more likely than men to have lost jobs or to have suffered economically. That’s partly because many of the businesses that got hit the hardest and the earliest in all this were fields that relied heavily on women — think health care, schools, day care centers and the service industry.
And, because child care tends to land in women’s laps more often than men’s, their overall workload has grown even heavier. Especially when you consider the time it now takes parents to help schoolkids with remote studies.
Perhaps most alarming, a September report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that women were dropping out of the work force at a rate four times that of men. The numbers have been similar since the pandemic hit in early spring.
For all the hard-won gains women have achieved in the past 50 years, the pandemic has magnified the inequities that still exist between the sexes. A recent article in The New York Times warned that the pandemic could set women back by a decade.
And yet …
As we visited with businesswomen around the Yakima Valley for this 2020 edition of Women in Business, we heard personal stories that defied all that. We heard stories of courage, of self-confidence, of perseverance, of altruistic intentions.
We heard the stories of people like Debbie Ehrhardt, who gave up a middle management position to open Little Paws Pet Resort and pursue a dream she’d had since childhood of working with animals.
Or Skateland co-owner Connie Eisenzimmer, who shrugged off the shutdown and used the time to complete a top-to-bottom renovation of the longtime Yakima business.
Jen Perrault and Erin Lantz trusted the strength of their business savvy and opened a Barre3 fitness studio at a time when physical and mental health is especially critical.
Teresa Shervey lost a career she’d loved for 21 years, but she didn’t lose hope. She reinvented herself and found a new way to help people when she found a new position at People for People.
And there’s Liz Van Amburg, whose charismatic personality has been cutting a wide swath across central Washington for more than three decades. Even in the face of a pandemic, Van Amburg Enterprises remains steadfastly committed to charitable work and promoting the sustainability and accessibility of the region’s outdoors. Even if that means conducting some of her business aboard a snowmobile.
None of these women has taken an easy road or allowed themselves any shortcuts. But all of their stories have turned out to be stories of hope that inspired us.
We hope they’ll inspire you, too.