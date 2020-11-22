Liz Van Amburg is a force to be reckoned with. Her charisma follows her wherever she goes.
She is a woman whose respect is coveted, a woman who will have your back and go to bat for you once you’ve earned that respect. Liz Van Amburg is a woman who is selfless, giving, straightforward — she is a woman who has worked for every single thing she has, and insists on working to make everything and everyone around her better.
She was born in Las Vegas, but grew up in California. At 13, she moved with her family to Yakima, and then to Soap Lake for her high school years. She graduated at 17 while living on her own in 1985.
She moved back to Yakima, and four years later, in January 1989, she met Mike Van Amburg. At the time, he owned and ran CMV Fabricating — a business that specialized in metal fabrication.
But it wasn’t until 2001, after they were married, that they entered into business together, and changed their company name to Van Amburg Enterprises.
Still working in metal fabrication and powder coating, Liz and Mike do a lot of work for agricultural businesses around Yakima and are also a brand name within the snowmobile industry for the custom snowmobile builds and work that Mike creates.
From building snowmobile tunnels to repairing tunnels, to powder coating, to building a sled from the ground up, Mike’s custom snowmobiles and parts are shipped all over North America, South America, Canada, Russia and to other parts of the world.
But at that point, Liz knew nothing about metal fabrication or any other aspect of the business she had become a part of. In her words, she was a “PTA/Booster Club mom,” but she was bound and determined to do whatever she needed to do to learn and become the best partner she could — for Mike and for their business.
She committed to learning from Mike — about the sheet metal shop, about powder coating and about metal in general. She asked Mike and their vendors as many questions as she could, and they were all happy to teach her. Liz took business classes from Yakima Valley College and even worked with accountants to figure out the best way to run the business.
And she helped save their business when working with other members of their family became a speed bump on their road to success. Liz learned everything the hard way, but that also made her the strong, smart, amazing businesswoman and partner that she is today.
Through her curiosity, drive and tenacity, she continues to help grow Van Amburg Enterprises — she’s even become the face of the company. She does the accounting, the marketing, the sales, the office work and attends all of the snowmobile shows.
It was at these “snow shows” that Liz met a group of women in the snowmobile industry that changed her life forever. Together, in two days, Liz and seven other women, as well as two teenage girls, built a snowmobile that this group of women snowmobile athletes took to all of the remaining snow shows that year. This snowmobile actually became the catalyst that broke open the snowmobile industry to these women — an industry that had always been an all-boys club, if you will.
Liz helped these ladies get the publicity that they needed to show the world their abilities and their worthiness in the snowmobile industry. But this group of women also helped Liz as well, because it wasn’t until this point that she actually found her own identity in the business and life that she and Mike had built together.
To her, Mike had always been the company — he’s a legend in the snowmobile world when it comes to innovation, and she has and always will, support him in everything he chooses to tackle. But after 20 years of working together, this was the point when she finally felt like an equal partner in the business. To this day, they fuel each other, they trust each other, and the business thrives because of the hard work and passion that each of them contributes.
On top of her busy work schedule, Liz is also the president of the Yakima Ski Benders, the oldest snowmobile club in Washington state. Through Ski Benders, alongside Brandy Floyd, she started the annual Kids Ride, which was a takeoff from the ladies rides that Liz had been attending over the previous five years.
The first Kids Ride drew just 13 kids. Last year, in its seventh year, the event brought in 73 kids from three states.
The reason for Kids Ride? Simple. Liz wanted to help grow her sport and give back to the snowmobile world and local community by giving kids a chance to improve at a sport that had brought her and her family so much happiness.
Another way that Liz and Mike give back to the community is by continuing the legacy of Mike’s mom, Mary, to keep our mountain trails open for all to access. They split up duties: While Liz works with the Ski Benders, Mike works with the Forest Service and the Grooming Committee to restore and keep access to all user groups by volunteering on issues like trail restoration and keeping the trails clean.
All of the volunteer hours that everyone puts in at these Ski Benders work parties go toward government grants. That, in turn, helps these groups pay for new bridges and materials to keep the trails and areas in working order for everyone to use.
Liz and Mike, through the Ski Benders, have also operated the beverage garden at Chinook Fest, which is the big annual fundraising event for the club. These funds help to grow the sport of snowmobiling as well as give funds to search and rescue groups, the Nile Valley Fire Department and other charities. The annual Ski Benders Crab Feed also contributes funding to continue fighting the good fight for our community.
When Liz isn’t working at Van Amburg Enterprises, planning or running a Ski Benders event — or networking in the mountains on a snowmobile — she and Mike are taking their grandkids camping, adventuring in the mountains or to Washington State Cougar football games.
Family is first, but community in a very close second.
“Public Access is so important,” Liz said. “The more t hat all of us (user groups) work together, the more trails we will be able to keep open and in working order for not only our use, but for our kids to use, for our grandkids to use — and for all of the future generations to come.”
