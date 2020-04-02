The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is still holding out hope it can have some sort of spring season.
WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said in a video on the state organization’s website Thursday that if school returns to session by May 4 they will hold “some sort of culminating event.”
Hoffman said that an ideal world that would mean the normal spring championships that are held at the end of May, but he said that was contingent on securing venues and officials.
The WIAA had originally set an April 24 as the guideline for still having spring state championships.
If school returns after May 4, Hoffman said the WIAA is looking into holding some sort of local or regional competition to give everybody the chance to compete this spring.
The WIAA said it will not push the spring season into June.
“Our ultimate goal is to provide every senior that senior game,” Hoffman said.