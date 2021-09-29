Sun City races are set to return on Oct. 10
The return of the annual Sun City Barry James Memorial 5K and half marathon is set for Oct. 10 after last year’s race was canceled because of the pandemic.
Registration forms are available at hcrunners.org with entry fees of $15 for Hard Core Runners Club members and $20 for nonmembers, or free for kids 12 and under. The registration deadline is Oct. 8 and the will be no race-day registration.
The race starts at YAC Fitness (2500 Business Lane) with the half marathon walk at 8 a.m., followed by the run at 9 a.m. and the 5K at 9:20 a.m.
For more information, contact Sarah James at 509-961-4979 or bwjames@peoplepc.com.
Kittitas, Yakima counties receive salmon grants
Kittitas County ($970,044) and Yakima County ($343,156) received parts of the $21 million in grants made this week by the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board across the state. The annual grants went to 105 projects in 29 of Washington’s 39 counties.
“Salmon are important to every Washingtonian, whether they spend time fishing, eat salmon, rely on salmon for their business or use salmon in their cultural celebrations,” said Gov. Jay Inslee in a release. “It’s imperative that we improve the areas salmon need, and these grants help do that.”
BIRD ALERT
Eleven enthusiastic birders joined the Yakima Valley Audubon Society field trip to Conrad Meadows, the largest sub-alpine meadow in the Cascade Range, in hopes of finding the quiet, boreal, spruce grouse. A smaller, darker cousin of the ruffed grouse is nicknamed “fool hen” for its lack of fear of humans, spruce grouse allow humans to approach within a few feet before flying. The group found this to be true as they first spotted a male about 15 feet up a tree that just sat and watched all the commotion from the binocular toting spectators.
As they worked their way along the trail they came across a beautiful male spruce grouse, offering a great photo op as it gathered grit, right in the middle of the trail. As they watched they noted one more of these quiet, inconspicuous denizens of the coniferous forests. Three male spruce grouse in one day made for an outstanding and very rewarding trip.
Other birds of note observed on this trip included, turkey vulture, golden eagle, sharp-shinned hawk, red-tailed hawk, red-breasted sapsucker, pileated woodpecker, northern flicker, Canada jay, Steller’s jay, Clark’s nutcracker, common raven, mountain chickadee, chestnut-backed chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, American dipper, varied thrush, pine siskin, dark-eyed junco, golden-crowned sparrow and a plethora of yellow-rumped warbler.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 3-5 miles with 600 feet of elevation gain through vineyards and orchards on the Snipes Mountain Ramble in Outlook. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Chesterley parking lot and no pass is required. Lunch afterward will be at Doc’s Pizza in Granger so calling a leader — Libby (509-837-3609) or Terry (509-457-5351) — is a must.
ALSO THURSDAY: The Cascadians will host am Adopt a Highway cleanup on Highway 410. Contact leader Lee Hunsperger (509-966-0938) for details.
NEXT THURSDAY: There will be two hikes at the Emmons Glacier Overlook and Glacier Basin in the White River Campground. One will be a 3-mile hike with 300 feet of elevation the other a 6-miler with 1,600 feet of elevation gain. There will be leaders — Carol (509-833-7989) and Esther — for both and the America The Beautiful Pass required.
