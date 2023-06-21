Public input wanted for hunting season planning
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife opened its public feedback survey to begin planning for the three hunting seasons from 2024-26.
Comments will be used to inform game managers about changes the public would like to see and will be accepted online through the public scoping survey at publicinput.com/i4611 or via email at 77552@PublicInput.com. People can also call 855-925-2801 and leave a voicemail or mail written comments to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - Wildlife Program, PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.
For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
WDFW changes special use permits rules
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife adopted new rules to amend and clarify special use permits for hunters with disabilities.
After a months-long process to develop and refine the rule, WDFW said it will reduce barriers to accessibility for people with disabilities. For more information and to read the new rules, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Bird alert
Recent wildfires and logging of Cash Prairie have definitely changed the beautiful prairie found along Bethel Ridge, but it's still a great place to find birds. This week there was a northern goshawk, the largest, scarcest, wilder relative of the sharp-shinned and Cooper's hawks that we’re used to seeing in Yakima. They also reported seeing rufous hummingbird, Williamson's sapsucker, red-naped sapsucker, olive-sided flycatcher, warbling vireo, Steller's jay, Clark's nutcracker, ruby-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, Cassin's finch, red crossbill, mountain bluebird, Townsend's solitaire, red crossbill and Lincoln's sparrow.
If you follow the NF-1500 road from US Highway 12 for just under two and a half miles you will come to a nice little aspen grove that is always worth checking out. This week birders spotted a nesting pair of Williamson's sapsuckers as well as a red-naped sapsucker, brown creeper, house wren, Cassin's finch and western tanager. Other good birds noted along this stretch of Bethel Ridge Road included sooty grouse, western wood-pewee, Hammond's flycatcher, dusky flycatcher, Cassin's vireo, warbling vireo, mountain chickadee, Townsend's solitaire, hermit thrush, Nashville warbler, MacGillivray's warbler and Townsend's warbler.
A visiting birder searched Selah Butte in the Yakima River Canyon and spotted a prairie falcon as well as western wood-pewee, tree swallow, rock wren and canyon wren.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
WEDNESDAY: The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will host an open house to get public input on a draft management plan for Kittitas County's L.T. Murray Wildlife Area. The plan, which is available online at wdfw.wa.gov, will guide habitat enhancements, shrubsteppe protection and restoration, wildlife management, forest health, wildlife prevention, public access and outdoor recreation, and other land management activities for the next 10 years. The open house is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Armory Building at the Kittitas County Events Center, 901 E. 7th Ave. in Ellensburg. For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike six miles with 600 feet of elevation gain at Haney Meadows north of Ellensburg, near Blewett Pass. They'll start by going to Diamond Head and then conclude the trip with a hike to Tronson Canyon. Lunch will be between hikes at Haney Meadows. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
SATURDAY: The Cascadians will hike 12-14 miles with 3,300 feet of elevation gain up to Ironstone/Shellrock north of Rimrock Lake. There's no real trail to the top of Ironstone so bushwhacking and scrambling will be needed to get to the summit for a quick snack before moving on to Shellrock. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
SUNDAY: The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will host a walk beginning at the Cowiche Canyon East trailhead at 8 a.m., led by local artist Mary Carpenter. The walk will be based on Shinrin-Yoku, which translates to forest bathing, the Japanese practice of experiencing nature slowly and intentionally with all of your senses. Come prepared to walk slowly, take your shoes off, to breathe deeply and to connect with yourself and the world around you. For more information and to register for one of the 12 spaces available, go to the CCC's Facebook page.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host their Hike of the Month, 11-12 miles with approximately 3,200 feet of elevation gain at Leavenworth's Ski Hill, a trail system that winds through forests over rolling terrain and climbs gently to offer views of Leavenworth. Hikers need to carry enough water as streams may be dry. The group may stop in Leavenworth afterwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.